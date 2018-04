Toronto van attack suspect to face court Tuesday morning

A horrific van attack took place Monday afternoon in Toronto, Canada, when a van drove into the sidewalk several times along a 1 kilometer stretch in Yonge Street, in one of Toronto’s most populated areas, killing 10 pedestrians and injuring 15.

Police brought the van to a halt and arrested the man behind the wheel about 25 minutes after the first emergency call was made to authorities. The officer who arrested the suspect was praised for maintaining calm and in control of the situation, after the man told him he had a gun and was pointing an object at him.

A video broadcast on CBC News showed the suspect shouting “kill me”, while the officers instructed him to get down. When the suspect said he had a gun, the officer replied: “I don’t care. Get down.”

The suspect of the attack is 25-year-old Alek Minassian, from north Toronto. Mr. Minassian had been previously unknown to authorities and his motive remains unclear. He is being held by authorities and is due in court at 10:00 local time.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident a “senseless attack and a horrific tragedy.” He also took the opportunity to commend police forces for their work. “The @TorontoPolice and first responders faced danger without hesitation today, and I want to thank them for their courage and professionalism. We’ll continue working with our law enforcement partners as the investigation continues,” Mr. Trudeau posted to his official Twitter account.

Police said the suspect in the van mounted the kerb on Yonge Street between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue at about 13:30 local time and drove into pedestrians along a 1 km stretch.

Reza Hashemi, who owns a video shop on Yonge Street, told the BBC he heard screaming on the other side of the road. He said the van was repeatedly mounting the pavement and running into people.

A witness to the attack, who remained anonymous, said he tried to sound his horn to warn pedestrians of the upcoming van. “I witnessed at least six, seven people being hit and flying in the air, like killed, on the street,” he told the BBC.

Pictures from the scenes showed bodies covered in orange sheets along the van’s route.

Authorities have said that the suspect was not associated with any terror groups. Public safety minister Ralph Goodale declared that there “would appear to be no national security connections.” Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said “the actions definitely looked deliberate.”

The first of the victims has been identified as Anne-Marie D’Amico, who worked for the US investment company Invesco. The company’s Canadian headquarters are on Yonge Street.

A South Korean foreign ministry official told AFP news agency that two of its citizens are among the dead in the attack.

The van used in the attack was a rental. Ryder System Inc confirmed the van as one of its vehicles and was co-operating with authorities.

City mayor John Tory urged residents to remain calm. “This kind of tragic incident is not representative of how we live or who we are or anything to do with life in the city on a day-to-day basis,” he said.