Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties and Events

Courtesy: stlouiseclipse2017.org

 

With the total solar eclipse quickly approaching, many may be wondering what their best plan of action is to take in the event of a lifetime.

Below is a list of watch parties, viewings, and events happening on Aug. 21, the day of the big event. Find the one closest to you!

Travel by train to Washington, MO Fairgrounds

Kirkwood Train Station
110 W. Argonne
Kirkwood, MO 63122

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

American Solar Eclipse at Jefferson College

Jefferson College Hillsboro Campus
1000 Viking Dr.
Hillsboro, Missouri 63050

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Desoto Public Library Eclipse Viewing

DeSoto Public Library
712 S. Main St.
DeSoto, MO 63020

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

City of Herculaneum Eclipse Viewing Party

Herculaneum High School
1 Blackcat Dr.
Herculaneum, MO 63048

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Solar Eclipse Experience Kimmswick

City of Kimmswick
6041 Third Street
Kimmswick, MO 63053

Wild Sun Winery Eclipse Viewing Event

Wild Sun Winery
4830 Pioneer Road
Hillsboro, MO 63050

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

 

Courtesy: stlouiseclipse2017.org

 

Solar Eclipse Showdown

Washington State Park
13041 State Hwy 104
De Soto, MO 63020

9 a.m.

World Bird Sanctuary

World Bird Sanctuary
125 Bald Eagle Ridge Rd
Valley Park, MO 63088

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mineral Area College Eclipse Event Day

Mineral Area College
5270 Flat River Rd
Park Hills, MO 63601

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Solarbration

Monroe County Fairgrounds
4177 State Route 156
Waterloo, IL 62298

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Totality Solar Eclipse Viewing Festival STL

Chesterfield Amphitheater
631 Veterans Pl Dr.
Chesterfield, MO 63017

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Washington’s Eclipse Viewing Event

Washington City Hall
405 Jefferson St.
Washington, MO 63090

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 

Courtesy: stlouiseclipse2017.org

 

Solar Eclipse Watch Parties

St. Louis County Library – Eureka Hills Branch
156 Eureka Towne Ctr.
Eureka, MO 63025

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Party in the Path – Eclipse Viewing & Buffet

Aspen Center at Innsbrook
1 Aspen Circle Dr.
Innsbrook, MO 63390

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dark in the Park

Barathaven Park
Academy Place
Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Get Mooned in Bluebird Park – City of Ellisville

Bluebird Park, Ellisville
225 Kiefer Creek Road
Ellisville, MO 63011

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Total Eclipse Party at Living Word

Living Word United Methodist Church
17315 Manchester Road
Wildwood, MO 63038

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Total Solar Eclipse at the Cell

Weldon Spring Site
7295 Highway 94 South
St. Charles, MO 63304

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 

 

Webster University Eclipse Viewing Event

Webster University
545 Garden Ave
Webster Groves, MO 63119

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

West City Park Eclipse Central

West City Park
2232 Old State Highway A
Festus, MO 63028

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wyman Eclipse Viewing Event

Wyman Center
600 Kiwanis Dr
Eureka, MO 63025

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m

Total Solar Eclipse Watch Party

Jefferson County Library – Arnold
1701 Missouri State Rd
Arnold, MO 63010

11:50 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For a complete list click here!

List courtesy of St. Louis Eclipse Task Force.

 

 


 Fiestas y eventos para ver el eclipse solar total

 

Courtesy: stlouiseclipse2017.org

 

Con el eclipse solar total acercándose rápidamente, muchos pueden preguntarse qué deben hacer para presenciar un evento único en la vida.

A continuación se muestra una lista de fiestas, espectáculos y eventos que ocurrirán el 21 de agosto, el día del gran evento. ¡Encuentre el más cercano a usted!

Travel by train to Washington, MO Fairgrounds

Kirkwood Train Station
110 W. Argonne
Kirkwood, MO 63122

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

American Solar Eclipse at Jefferson College

Jefferson College Hillsboro Campus
1000 Viking Dr.
Hillsboro, Missouri 63050

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Desoto Public Library Eclipse Viewing

DeSoto Public Library
712 S. Main St.
DeSoto, MO 63020

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

City of Herculaneum Eclipse Viewing Party

Herculaneum High School
1 Blackcat Dr.
Herculaneum, MO 63048

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Solar Eclipse Experience Kimmswick

City of Kimmswick
6041 Third Street
Kimmswick, MO 63053

Wild Sun Winery Eclipse Viewing Event

Wild Sun Winery
4830 Pioneer Road
Hillsboro, MO 63050

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

 

Courtesy: stlouiseclipse2017.org

 

Solar Eclipse Showdown

Washington State Park
13041 State Hwy 104
De Soto, MO 63020

9 a.m.

World Bird Sanctuary

World Bird Sanctuary
125 Bald Eagle Ridge Rd
Valley Park, MO 63088

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mineral Area College Eclipse Event Day

Mineral Area College
5270 Flat River Rd
Park Hills, MO 63601

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Solarbration

Monroe County Fairgrounds
4177 State Route 156
Waterloo, IL 62298

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Totality Solar Eclipse Viewing Festival STL

Chesterfield Amphitheater
631 Veterans Pl Dr.
Chesterfield, MO 63017

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Washington’s Eclipse Viewing Event

Washington City Hall
405 Jefferson St.
Washington, MO 63090

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 

Courtesy: stlouiseclipse2017.org

 

Solar Eclipse Watch Parties

St. Louis County Library – Eureka Hills Branch
156 Eureka Towne Ctr.
Eureka, MO 63025

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Party in the Path – Eclipse Viewing & Buffet

Aspen Center at Innsbrook
1 Aspen Circle Dr.
Innsbrook, MO 63390

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dark in the Park

Barathaven Park
Academy Place
Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Get Mooned in Bluebird Park – City of Ellisville

Bluebird Park, Ellisville
225 Kiefer Creek Road
Ellisville, MO 63011

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Total Eclipse Party at Living Word

Living Word United Methodist Church
17315 Manchester Road
Wildwood, MO 63038

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Total Solar Eclipse at the Cell

Weldon Spring Site
7295 Highway 94 South
St. Charles, MO 63304

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 

 

Webster University Eclipse Viewing Event

Webster University
545 Garden Ave
Webster Groves, MO 63119

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

West City Park Eclipse Central

West City Park
2232 Old State Highway A
Festus, MO 63028

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wyman Eclipse Viewing Event

Wyman Center
600 Kiwanis Dr
Eureka, MO 63025

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m

Total Solar Eclipse Watch Party

Jefferson County Library – Arnold
1701 Missouri State Rd
Arnold, MO 63010

11:50 a.m. – 3 p.m.

¡Para ver una lista más completa haga clic aquí!

Lista cortesía de St. Louis Eclipse Task Force.

 

 


 

