Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties and Events

With the total solar eclipse quickly approaching, many may be wondering what their best plan of action is to take in the event of a lifetime.

Below is a list of watch parties, viewings, and events happening on Aug. 21, the day of the big event. Find the one closest to you!

Travel by train to Washington, MO Fairgrounds

Kirkwood Train Station

110 W. Argonne

Kirkwood, MO 63122

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

American Solar Eclipse at Jefferson College

Jefferson College Hillsboro Campus

1000 Viking Dr.

Hillsboro, Missouri 63050

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Desoto Public Library Eclipse Viewing

DeSoto Public Library

712 S. Main St.

DeSoto, MO 63020

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

City of Herculaneum Eclipse Viewing Party

Herculaneum High School

1 Blackcat Dr.

Herculaneum, MO 63048

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Solar Eclipse Experience Kimmswick

City of Kimmswick

6041 Third Street

Kimmswick, MO 63053

Wild Sun Winery Eclipse Viewing Event

Wild Sun Winery

4830 Pioneer Road

Hillsboro, MO 63050

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Solar Eclipse Showdown

Washington State Park

13041 State Hwy 104

De Soto, MO 63020

9 a.m.

World Bird Sanctuary

World Bird Sanctuary

125 Bald Eagle Ridge Rd

Valley Park, MO 63088

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mineral Area College Eclipse Event Day

Mineral Area College

5270 Flat River Rd

Park Hills, MO 63601

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Solarbration

Monroe County Fairgrounds

4177 State Route 156

Waterloo, IL 62298

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Totality Solar Eclipse Viewing Festival STL

Chesterfield Amphitheater

631 Veterans Pl Dr.

Chesterfield, MO 63017

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Washington’s Eclipse Viewing Event

Washington City Hall

405 Jefferson St.

Washington, MO 63090

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Solar Eclipse Watch Parties

St. Louis County Library – Eureka Hills Branch

156 Eureka Towne Ctr.

Eureka, MO 63025

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Party in the Path – Eclipse Viewing & Buffet

Aspen Center at Innsbrook

1 Aspen Circle Dr.

Innsbrook, MO 63390

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dark in the Park

Barathaven Park

Academy Place

Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Get Mooned in Bluebird Park – City of Ellisville

Bluebird Park, Ellisville

225 Kiefer Creek Road

Ellisville, MO 63011

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Total Eclipse Party at Living Word

Living Word United Methodist Church

17315 Manchester Road

Wildwood, MO 63038

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Total Solar Eclipse at the Cell

Weldon Spring Site

7295 Highway 94 South

St. Charles, MO 63304

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Webster University Eclipse Viewing Event

Webster University

545 Garden Ave

Webster Groves, MO 63119

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

West City Park Eclipse Central

West City Park

2232 Old State Highway A

Festus, MO 63028

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wyman Eclipse Viewing Event

Wyman Center

600 Kiwanis Dr

Eureka, MO 63025

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m

Total Solar Eclipse Watch Party

Jefferson County Library – Arnold

1701 Missouri State Rd

Arnold, MO 63010

11:50 a.m. – 3 p.m.

List courtesy of St. Louis Eclipse Task Force.