Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties and Events

With the total solar eclipse quickly approaching, many may be wondering what their best plan of action is to take in the event of a lifetime.
Below is a list of watch parties, viewings, and events happening on Aug. 21, the day of the big event. Find the one closest to you!
Travel by train to Washington, MO Fairgrounds
Kirkwood Train Station
110 W. Argonne
Kirkwood, MO 63122
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
American Solar Eclipse at Jefferson College
Jefferson College Hillsboro Campus
1000 Viking Dr.
Hillsboro, Missouri 63050
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Desoto Public Library Eclipse Viewing
DeSoto Public Library
712 S. Main St.
DeSoto, MO 63020
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
City of Herculaneum Eclipse Viewing Party
Herculaneum High School
1 Blackcat Dr.
Herculaneum, MO 63048
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Solar Eclipse Experience Kimmswick
City of Kimmswick
6041 Third Street
Kimmswick, MO 63053
Wild Sun Winery Eclipse Viewing Event
Wild Sun Winery
4830 Pioneer Road
Hillsboro, MO 63050
9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Washington State Park
13041 State Hwy 104
De Soto, MO 63020
9 a.m.
World Bird Sanctuary
125 Bald Eagle Ridge Rd
Valley Park, MO 63088
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Mineral Area College Eclipse Event Day
Mineral Area College
5270 Flat River Rd
Park Hills, MO 63601
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Monroe County Fairgrounds
4177 State Route 156
Waterloo, IL 62298
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Totality Solar Eclipse Viewing Festival STL
Chesterfield Amphitheater
631 Veterans Pl Dr.
Chesterfield, MO 63017
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Washington’s Eclipse Viewing Event
Washington City Hall
405 Jefferson St.
Washington, MO 63090
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
St. Louis County Library – Eureka Hills Branch
156 Eureka Towne Ctr.
Eureka, MO 63025
11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Party in the Path – Eclipse Viewing & Buffet
Aspen Center at Innsbrook
1 Aspen Circle Dr.
Innsbrook, MO 63390
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Barathaven Park
Academy Place
Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Get Mooned in Bluebird Park – City of Ellisville
Bluebird Park, Ellisville
225 Kiefer Creek Road
Ellisville, MO 63011
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Total Eclipse Party at Living Word
Living Word United Methodist Church
17315 Manchester Road
Wildwood, MO 63038
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Total Solar Eclipse at the Cell
Weldon Spring Site
7295 Highway 94 South
St. Charles, MO 63304
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Webster University Eclipse Viewing Event
Webster University
545 Garden Ave
Webster Groves, MO 63119
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
West City Park Eclipse Central
West City Park
2232 Old State Highway A
Festus, MO 63028
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wyman Center
600 Kiwanis Dr
Eureka, MO 63025
11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m
Total Solar Eclipse Watch Party
Jefferson County Library – Arnold
1701 Missouri State Rd
Arnold, MO 63010
11:50 a.m. – 3 p.m.
For a complete list click here!
List courtesy of St. Louis Eclipse Task Force.
Fiestas y eventos para ver el eclipse solar total
Con el eclipse solar total acercándose rápidamente, muchos pueden preguntarse qué deben hacer para presenciar un evento único en la vida.
A continuación se muestra una lista de fiestas, espectáculos y eventos que ocurrirán el 21 de agosto, el día del gran evento. ¡Encuentre el más cercano a usted!
Travel by train to Washington, MO Fairgrounds
Kirkwood Train Station
110 W. Argonne
Kirkwood, MO 63122
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
American Solar Eclipse at Jefferson College
Jefferson College Hillsboro Campus
1000 Viking Dr.
Hillsboro, Missouri 63050
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Desoto Public Library Eclipse Viewing
DeSoto Public Library
712 S. Main St.
DeSoto, MO 63020
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
City of Herculaneum Eclipse Viewing Party
Herculaneum High School
1 Blackcat Dr.
Herculaneum, MO 63048
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Solar Eclipse Experience Kimmswick
City of Kimmswick
6041 Third Street
Kimmswick, MO 63053
Wild Sun Winery Eclipse Viewing Event
Wild Sun Winery
4830 Pioneer Road
Hillsboro, MO 63050
9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Washington State Park
13041 State Hwy 104
De Soto, MO 63020
9 a.m.
World Bird Sanctuary
125 Bald Eagle Ridge Rd
Valley Park, MO 63088
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Mineral Area College Eclipse Event Day
Mineral Area College
5270 Flat River Rd
Park Hills, MO 63601
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Monroe County Fairgrounds
4177 State Route 156
Waterloo, IL 62298
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Totality Solar Eclipse Viewing Festival STL
Chesterfield Amphitheater
631 Veterans Pl Dr.
Chesterfield, MO 63017
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Washington’s Eclipse Viewing Event
Washington City Hall
405 Jefferson St.
Washington, MO 63090
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
St. Louis County Library – Eureka Hills Branch
156 Eureka Towne Ctr.
Eureka, MO 63025
11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Party in the Path – Eclipse Viewing & Buffet
Aspen Center at Innsbrook
1 Aspen Circle Dr.
Innsbrook, MO 63390
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Barathaven Park
Academy Place
Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Get Mooned in Bluebird Park – City of Ellisville
Bluebird Park, Ellisville
225 Kiefer Creek Road
Ellisville, MO 63011
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Total Eclipse Party at Living Word
Living Word United Methodist Church
17315 Manchester Road
Wildwood, MO 63038
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Total Solar Eclipse at the Cell
Weldon Spring Site
7295 Highway 94 South
St. Charles, MO 63304
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Webster University Eclipse Viewing Event
Webster University
545 Garden Ave
Webster Groves, MO 63119
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
West City Park Eclipse Central
West City Park
2232 Old State Highway A
Festus, MO 63028
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wyman Center
600 Kiwanis Dr
Eureka, MO 63025
11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m
Total Solar Eclipse Watch Party
Jefferson County Library – Arnold
1701 Missouri State Rd
Arnold, MO 63010
11:50 a.m. – 3 p.m.
¡Para ver una lista más completa haga clic aquí!
Lista cortesía de St. Louis Eclipse Task Force.