TRAM RIDES TO THE TOP OF THE ST. LOUIS ARCH RESUMED
St. Louis, MO. April 19 – The ‘Journey to the Top of the Arch’ tram rides resumed on Wednesday after they were closed on November last year.
During the winter months the tram’s electrical system was upgraded and the motor generator sets were replaced.
Tickets for the Journey to the Top are available for purchase on-site at the Old Courthouse and at the Arch’s ticket booth. For reservations call (877)982-1410.
Online tickets are available for Thursday April 27 and later since tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly.
SE REANUDAN VIAJES A LA CIMA DEL ARCO DE ST. LOUIS
St. Louis, MO. 19 de abril – Los viajes en tranvía ‘Journey to the Top of the Arch’ se reanudarán este miércoles después de haber sido suspendidos en noviembre del año pasado.
Durante los meses de invierno se mejoró el sistema eléctrico del tranvía y se cambiaron los equipos del generador.
Los boletos para el ‘Journey to the Top’ están a la venta en sitio en el Old Courthouse y la taquilla del Arco. Para reservaciones llamar al (877)982-1410.
Sólo se podrán comprar boletos en línea desde el jueves 27 en adelante, ya que se espera que se agoten rápidamente.