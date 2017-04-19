TRAM RIDES TO THE TOP OF THE ST. LOUIS ARCH RESUMED

St. Louis, MO. April 19 – The ‘Journey to the Top of the Arch’ tram rides resumed on Wednesday after they were closed on November last year.

During the winter months the tram’s electrical system was upgraded and the motor generator sets were replaced.

Tickets for the Journey to the Top are available for purchase on-site at the Old Courthouse and at the Arch’s ticket booth. For reservations call (877)982-1410.

Online tickets are available for Thursday April 27 and later since tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly.