Truck crashes into family living room after shooting

On Wednesday morning, a family in East St. Louis heard shots outside their home and took refuge in a room upstairs. Then they heard the shots getting closer and a loud crash as a pickup truck burst through their outside wall and into their living room. It was about 3 am.
It appears the driver of the pickup truck was fleeing from his attacker after being shot in the neck, when he crashed into the family’s home in the Dawson Manor Apartment Complex on 19th street. Police were called to the scene and took the driver to the hospital, where his condition remains unknown. The family is not injured and awaiting to be relocated to a new home.
The East St. Louis Police have not yet issued a statement on the matter.
Camioneta se estrella en sala de estar de familia después de tiroteo
El miércoles por la mañana, una familia en East St. Louis oyó disparos fuera de su casa y se refugió en una habitación en el piso de arriba. Luego escucharon que los disparos se acercaban y un fuerte estruendo cuando una camioneta atravesó la pared exterior de su casa y entró en su sala de estar. Eran aproximadamente las 3 am.
Al parecer, el conductor de la camioneta huía de su atacante después de recibir un disparo en el cuello, cuando se estrelló contra la casa de la familia en el complejo de apartamentos Dawson Manor en la calle 19. La policía fue llamada a la escena y llevó al conductor al hospital, donde su condición permanece desconocida. La familia no está lesionada y espera ser reubicada en un nuevo hogar.
La policía de East St. Louis aún no ha emitido una declaración sobre el asunto.