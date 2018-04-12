Truck crashes into family living room after shooting

On Wednesday morning, a family in East St. Louis heard shots outside their home and took refuge in a room upstairs. Then they heard the shots getting closer and a loud crash as a pickup truck burst through their outside wall and into their living room. It was about 3 am.

It appears the driver of the pickup truck was fleeing from his attacker after being shot in the neck, when he crashed into the family’s home in the Dawson Manor Apartment Complex on 19th street. Police were called to the scene and took the driver to the hospital, where his condition remains unknown. The family is not injured and awaiting to be relocated to a new home.

The East St. Louis Police have not yet issued a statement on the matter.



