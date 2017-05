Truck crashes into River Des Peres

St. Louis, MO. May 17 – A truck crashed into an embankment on the side of River des Peres Wednesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the accident.

The truck was pulling a trailer when it went down the hill and crashed into the embankment near the 3500 block of Wellington around 8 a.m.

According to fire officials, after hitting the embankment, the truck turned on its side and was in the area where the water would be, but the water is so low the vehicle never hit the water.

The man was released from the truck by emergency crews, who also performed CPR on the driver before he was placed in an ambulance.