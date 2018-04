Trump administration hits Russia with tougher sanctions

In the toughest set of sanctions yet from the Trump administration to Russia’s government, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the United States was punishing Vladimir Putin’s inner circle for “malign activity”.

“The Russian government operates for the disproportionate benefit of oligarchs and government elites,” said Mnuchin. “Russian oligarchs and elites who profit from this corrupt system will no longer be insulated from the consequences of their government’s destabilizing activities.”

The Trump administration has targeted 24 Russians, particularly those close to Putin and with wealth in the West. The White House has cited retaliation for alleged election meddling and other actions.

Just last week, the British Prime Minister Theresa May had said that she would go after Russian oligarch’s wealth in the West. Britain and its allies are still dealing with the aftermath of the nerve agent attack against a former Soviet spy on British soil, which took place last month in Salisbury, England.

Russia has called the sanctions unfair and unfriendly. A spokeswoman for the Russian intermediary agency of defense-related exports and imports, Rosoboronexport, called the measures an “unfair competition in its purest form.”

As the current administration continues to deal with Russian interference abroad, and Congress pushes for tougher sanctions on Putin’s government, president Trump has yet to condemn the Russian president himself. Trump said at a news conference on Tuesday that “nobody has been tougher on Russia that I have,” but didn’t refer to Putin by name.

Last month, the United States announced that it would be expelling 60 Russian diplomats from U.S. soil, as well as closing the Russian consulate in Seattle. The Kremlin then mirrored the measures and expelled 60 American diplomats from Russia and closed the American consulate in St. Petersburg.