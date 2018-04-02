Trump attacks “caravans” of migrants in Mexico

On Sunday, Donald Trump went on the offensive on immigration again, claiming that “caravans” of immigrants are coming to the United States and that Congress should fund his border wall even through the “nuclear option”, which means passing it in the Senate with 51 votes instead of the required 60. He also slammed Mexico for not enforcing its own border laws, since the “caravan” Trump is apparently referring to is made up of refugees coming from Central America.
The “caravan” report ran on Fox & Friends shortly before the president tweeted about it. It consists of a group of people assembled by Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People without Borders), an organization that seeks asylum for Central Americans, largely Hondurans, who are fleeing violence and persecution in their own countries. Alex Mensing, an American collaborator in the organization, said this is the fifth year that Pueblo Sin Fronteras puts together the caravan and that they seek asylum either in the United States or within Mexico. The current caravan is made up of about 1,100 people and it’s currently in the southern state of Oaxaca, in Mexico.
In his tweet, Trump also slammed Democrats for their “ridiculous liberal laws like Catch & Release”. He claimed that the Democrats are to blame for his administration’s failure to come to an agreement on DACA and for the lack of funding for his border wall, but it was the president himself who previously rejected an agreement with the Democrats which addressed these two issues.
Mexico’s secretary of foreign affairs, José Luis Videgaray Caso, responded to Mr. Trump later on Sunday, saying that “an inaccurate news report should not serve to question this strong cooperation [Mexico and the United State’s]. Upholding human dignity and rights is not at odds with the rule of law.”
Trump ataca a “caravanas” de migrantes en México
El domingo, Donald Trump volvió a la ofensiva sobre la inmigración, alegando que “caravanas” de inmigrantes están llegando a los Estados Unidos y que el Congreso debería financiar su muro fronterizo incluso a través de la “opción nuclear”, lo que significaría aprobarlo en el Senado con 51 votos en lugar de los 60 requeridos. También criticó a México por no hacer cumplir sus propias leyes fronterizas, ya que la “caravana” a la que Trump aparentemente se refiere está compuesta por refugiados procedentes de América Central.
El informe de la “caravana” se publicó en Fox & Friends poco antes de que el presidente tuiteara al respecto. Consiste en un grupo de personas reunidas por Pueblo Sin Fronteras, una organización que busca asilo para centroamericanos, en su mayoría hondureños, que huyen de la violencia y la persecución en sus propios países. Alex Mensing, un colaborador estadounidense en la organización, dijo que este es el quinto año que Pueblo Sin Fronteras reúne a la caravana y que buscan asilo en los Estados Unidos o en México. La actual caravana está compuesta por unas 1.100 personas y actualmente se encuentra en el estado sureño de Oaxaca, en México.
En su tweet, Trump también criticó a los demócratas por sus “ridículas leyes liberales como Catch & Release”. Afirmó que los demócratas tienen la culpa del fracaso de su administración para llegar a un acuerdo sobre DACA y por la falta de fondos para su muro fronterizo, pero fue el propio presidente quien rechazó previamente un acuerdo con los demócratas que abordaba estos dos temas.
El secretario de Relaciones Exteriores de México, José Luis Videgaray Caso, respondió al Sr. Trump más tarde el domingo, diciendo que “un informe de noticias inexacto no debería servir para cuestionar esta fuerte cooperación [entre México y Estados Unidos]. Defender la dignidad y los derechos humanos no está reñido con el estado de derecho”.