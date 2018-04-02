Trump attacks “caravans” of migrants in Mexico

On Sunday, Donald Trump went on the offensive on immigration again, claiming that “caravans” of immigrants are coming to the United States and that Congress should fund his border wall even through the “nuclear option”, which means passing it in the Senate with 51 votes instead of the required 60. He also slammed Mexico for not enforcing its own border laws, since the “caravan” Trump is apparently referring to is made up of refugees coming from Central America.

The “caravan” report ran on Fox & Friends shortly before the president tweeted about it. It consists of a group of people assembled by Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People without Borders), an organization that seeks asylum for Central Americans, largely Hondurans, who are fleeing violence and persecution in their own countries. Alex Mensing, an American collaborator in the organization, said this is the fifth year that Pueblo Sin Fronteras puts together the caravan and that they seek asylum either in the United States or within Mexico. The current caravan is made up of about 1,100 people and it’s currently in the southern state of Oaxaca, in Mexico.

In his tweet, Trump also slammed Democrats for their “ridiculous liberal laws like Catch & Release”. He claimed that the Democrats are to blame for his administration’s failure to come to an agreement on DACA and for the lack of funding for his border wall, but it was the president himself who previously rejected an agreement with the Democrats which addressed these two issues.

Mexico’s secretary of foreign affairs, José Luis Videgaray Caso, responded to Mr. Trump later on Sunday, saying that “an inaccurate news report should not serve to question this strong cooperation [Mexico and the United State’s]. Upholding human dignity and rights is not at odds with the rule of law.”