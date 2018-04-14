Trump attacks former FBI director in wake of new book

President Donald Trump attacked former FBI director James Comey prior to the release of Comey’s new book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership”.

Trump wrote on Twitter: “James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did–until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH.” He wrote in a two-part tweet sent out on Friday morning.

The book, which is scheduled to be released next week on April 17, has seen excerpts of it circulate in the media, which has caused the president’s ire. Comey appeared on Friday on ABC’s Good Morning America as part of the tour to publicize his book, and said that the president was obsessed with disproving the claim that he hired two prostitutes to pee on his bed in a Moscow hotel in 2013.

“I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013,” Comey told ABC. “It’s possible, but I don’t know.”

The White House is already deploying pundits to different TV news shows to try and cast doubt on the former FBI head’s integrity. Kellyanne Conway said Comey was “a disgruntled employee; after all, he was fired.”

The president also mentioned Hillary Clinton again on his tweet, saying that Comey’s handling of “Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst ‘botch jobs’ of history.” The president closed off his tweet by saying that it was his “great honor to fire James Comey”.