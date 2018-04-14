Trump attacks former FBI director in wake of new book

President Donald Trump attacked former FBI director James Comey prior to the release of Comey’s new book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership”.
Trump wrote on Twitter: “James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did–until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH.” He wrote in a two-part tweet sent out on Friday morning.
The book, which is scheduled to be released next week on April 17, has seen excerpts of it circulate in the media, which has caused the president’s ire. Comey appeared on Friday on ABC’s Good Morning America as part of the tour to publicize his book, and said that the president was obsessed with disproving the claim that he hired two prostitutes to pee on his bed in a Moscow hotel in 2013.
“I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013,” Comey told ABC. “It’s possible, but I don’t know.”
The White House is already deploying pundits to different TV news shows to try and cast doubt on the former FBI head’s integrity. Kellyanne Conway said Comey was “a disgruntled employee; after all, he was fired.”
The president also mentioned Hillary Clinton again on his tweet, saying that Comey’s handling of “Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst ‘botch jobs’ of history.” The president closed off his tweet by saying that it was his “great honor to fire James Comey”.
Trump ataca a ex director del FBI a raíz de nuevo libro
El presidente Donald Trump atacó al ex director del FBI James Comey antes del lanzamiento del nuevo libro de Comey “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership”.
Trump escribió en Twitter: “James Comey es un FILTRADOR & MENTIROSO comprobado. Prácticamente todos en Washington pensaban que debía despedirlo por el terrible trabajo que hacía, hasta que, de hecho, fue despedido. Filtró información CLASIFICADA, por la cual debería ser procesado. Le mintió al Congreso bajo Juramento”, escribió en un tweet de dos partes enviado el viernes por la mañana.
El libro, que está programado para ser lanzado la próxima semana el 17 de abril, ha visto circular extractos del mismo en los medios, lo que ha causado la ira del presidente. Comey apareció el viernes en Good Morning America de ABC como parte de la gira para publicitar su libro, y dijo que el presidente estaba obsesionado con refutar la afirmación de que contrató a dos prostitutas para orinar en su cama en un hotel de Moscú en 2013.
“Honestamente, nunca pensé que estas palabras saldrían de mi boca, pero no sé si el actual presidente de los Estados Unidos estaba con prostitutas orinando en su cama, en Moscú en 2013”, dijo Comey a ABC. “Es posible, pero no sé”.
La Casa Blanca ya está desplegando a sus comentaristas a diferentes noticieros de televisión para tratar de poner en duda la integridad del ex jefe del FBI. Kellyanne Conway dijo que Comey era “un empleado descontento; después de todo, fue despedido”.
El presidente también mencionó a Hillary Clinton en su tweet, diciendo que el manejo de Comey del caso de la “Corrupta Hillary Clinton y los acontecimientos que lo rodean, se considerarán como uno de los peores trabajos de la historia”. El presidente cerró su tweet diciendo que fue su “gran honor despedir a James Comey”.