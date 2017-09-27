Trump Begins the Morning By Slamming The NFL

Washington, D.C. September 26 – President Donald Trump is up and tweeting, and his target is the NFL.
Trump says “ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.”
He also says that booing at the Dallas game Monday night when the team dropped to its knees was the “loudest I have ever heard.”
Following a weekend of kneeling and protesting across the NFL, the Cowboys and their owner displayed their own version of unity Monday night by kneeling on the field before rising as a group before the playing of the national anthem.
Trump noted in this tweets that the team stood for the anthem: “Big progress being made- we all love our country.”
Trump comienza la mañana golpeando a la NFL
Washington, D.C. 26 de septiembre – El Presidente Donald Trump despertó y twitteó, y su objetivo es la NFL.
Trump dice que “los ratings de la NFL están muy bajos, excepto antes de que empiece el juego cuando la gente sintonice para ver si nuestro país será o no respetado”.
También dice que escuchó abucheos en el juego de Dallas el lunes por la noche cuando el equipo se puso de rodillas y comentó que había sido el “más fuerte que he escuchado”.
Tras un fin de semana de rodillas y protestas en la NFL, los Cowboys y su dueño mostraron su propia versión de unidad el lunes por la noche arrodillándose en el campo antes de levantarse como grupo antes de escuchar el himno nacional.
Trump señaló en estos tweets que el equipo estaba de pie para el himno: “Se están haciendo grandes progresos, todos amamos a nuestro país”.