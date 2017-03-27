Trump blames Republican radicals for failure of healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, MARCH 27. President Donald Trump tweeted on sunday blaming on Republican lawmakers from the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus for the failure of the healthcare bill he had strongly backed.
The legislation was withdrawn last week by the Republican House leadership due to the lack of support within the GOP.
“Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.
Trump was looking to to replace the healthcare reform known as Obamacare promulgated by then-President Barack Obama, with a new bill drafted by Republican lawmakers and backed by him. This bill was withdrawn last Friday after failing to muster sufficient support among the Republican House members
The proposal included withdrawing funds from Planned Parenthood, the largest US family planning organization and which has received extensive criticism from Republicans.
Trump culpa a radicales republicanos por fracaso de su proyecto de ley para reformar Obamacare
WASHINGTON, 27 DE MARZO. El presidente Donald Trump twitteó el domingo culpando a los legisladores republicanos ultraconservadores del Freedom Caucus por el fracaso del proyecto de ley de salud que había respaldado fuertemente.
La legislación fue retirada la semana pasada por la dirección de la Cámara Republicana debido a la falta de apoyo dentro del Partido Republicano.
“Los demócratas están sonriendo en DC de que el Freedom Caucus, con la ayuda del Club Para el Crecimiento y la Herencia, ha salvado a Planned Parenthood & Ocare!” Trump twitteó el domingo.
Trump estaba buscando reemplazar la reforma de salud conocida como Obamacare promulgada por el entonces presidente Barack Obama, con un nuevo proyecto de ley redactado por los legisladores republicanos y respaldado por él. Este proyecto de ley fue retirado el viernes pasado después de no reunir suficiente apoyo entre los miembros de la Cámara Republicana
La propuesta incluía retirarle los fondos de Planned Parenthood, la organización de planificación familiar más grande de Estados Unidos y que ha recibido numerosas críticas de los republicanos.