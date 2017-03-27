Trump blames Republican radicals for failure of healthcare bill

WASHINGTON, MARCH 27. President Donald Trump tweeted on sunday blaming on Republican lawmakers from the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus for the failure of the healthcare bill he had strongly backed.

The legislation was withdrawn last week by the Republican House leadership due to the lack of support within the GOP.

“Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Trump was looking to to replace the healthcare reform known as Obamacare promulgated by then-President Barack Obama, with a new bill drafted by Republican lawmakers and backed by him. This bill was withdrawn last Friday after failing to muster sufficient support among the Republican House members

The proposal included withdrawing funds from Planned Parenthood, the largest US family planning organization and which has received extensive criticism from Republicans.