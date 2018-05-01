Trump calls leak of Mueller questions “disgraceful”

After a set of questions special counsel Robert Mueller intends to ask Trump were leaked to the media, the president attacked the leak on Tuesday through his Twitter account.
“So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were ‘leaked’ to the media. No questions on Collusion,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Oh, I see… you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!”
The New York Times published what it said were at least four dozen questions Mueller’s team provided to Trump’s lawyers. The president has said in the past that he looks forward to an interview with Mueller, but it still seems unlikely as there has been no talks of setting a date for the interview.
Contrary to Trump’s claims, there are some questions regarding Trump’s campaign involvement with the Russians, such as “what knowledge did you have of any outreach by your campaign, including by Paul Manafort, to Russia about potential assistance to the campaign?” And “What discussions did you have during the campaign regarding any meeting with Mr. Putin? Did you discuss it with others?”.
The questions have shed light on Mueller’s areas of focus, mainly Trump’s relationship with Michael Flynn, the firing of James Comey, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and any Russian coordination with his presidential campaign.
Trump llama “vergonzosa” filtración de preguntas de Mueller
Después de que se filtraran a los medios una serie de preguntas que el fiscal especial Robert Mueller tiene la intención de preguntarle a Trump, el presidente atacó la filtración el martes a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
“Tan vergonzoso que las preguntas relativas a la Cacería de Brujas Rusa fueran ‘filtradas’ a los medios. No hay preguntas sobre colusión”, escribió Trump en Twitter. “Oh, ya veo… es un crimen inventado, falso, colusión que nunca existió, y comenzó una investigación con información clasificada filtrada ilegalmente. ¡Muy bien!”.
The New York Times publicó lo que dijo que eran al menos cuatro docenas de preguntas que el equipo de Mueller proveyó a los abogados de Trump. El presidente ha dicho en el pasado que espera una entrevista con Mueller, pero aún parece poco probable ya que no se ha discutido una fecha para la entrevista.
Contrario a las afirmaciones de Trump, sí hay algunas preguntas con respecto a la participación de la campaña de Trump con los rusos, como “¿qué conocimiento tenía de cualquier alcance de su campaña, incluido Paul Manafort, a Rusia sobre la posible asistencia a la campaña?” Y “¿Qué discusiones tuvo durante la campaña sobre cualquier reunión con el Sr. Putin? ¿Lo discutió con otros?”.
Las preguntas han arrojado luz sobre las áreas de enfoque de Mueller, principalmente la relación de Trump con Michael Flynn, el despido de James Comey, el Fiscal General Jeff Sessions y cualquier coordinación rusa con su campaña presidencial.