Trump calls leak of Mueller questions “disgraceful”

After a set of questions special counsel Robert Mueller intends to ask Trump were leaked to the media, the president attacked the leak on Tuesday through his Twitter account.

“So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were ‘leaked’ to the media. No questions on Collusion,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Oh, I see… you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!”

The New York Times published what it said were at least four dozen questions Mueller’s team provided to Trump’s lawyers. The president has said in the past that he looks forward to an interview with Mueller, but it still seems unlikely as there has been no talks of setting a date for the interview.

Contrary to Trump’s claims, there are some questions regarding Trump’s campaign involvement with the Russians, such as “what knowledge did you have of any outreach by your campaign, including by Paul Manafort, to Russia about potential assistance to the campaign?” And “What discussions did you have during the campaign regarding any meeting with Mr. Putin? Did you discuss it with others?”.

The questions have shed light on Mueller’s areas of focus, mainly Trump’s relationship with Michael Flynn, the firing of James Comey, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and any Russian coordination with his presidential campaign.