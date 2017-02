Trump calls press reports on Russia contacts “non-sense”

Washington, Feb 15 (efe_epa).- US President Donald Trump ripped the media Wednesday over reports alleging that his campaign had contacts with Russian intelligence agents.

“This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

The president also tweeted that “the fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred,” pointing the finger directly at MSNBC and CNN.

Reports published in the past few hours by several media outlets, including CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post, allege that Trump campaign advisers and other supporters had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence officers in the year before the US presidential election.

The New York Times, citing four current and former officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that telephone calls were intercepted between Trump advisers and Russian intelligence operatives.

The sources cited by the Times, however, said there was no evidence that the contacts led to the hacking of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

US intelligence officials suspect that Russia was behind the cyberattacks on the Clinton campaign and the DNC.

A Kremlin spokesman on Wednesday denied that Russian intelligence officers had contacts with Trump campaign officials and other supporters.

Trump noted the irony that the same people accusing Russia of meddling in US politics are passing classified information to journalists, a crime under federal law.

“Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?). Just like Russia,” Trump tweeted.