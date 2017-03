Trump celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Irish prime minister

Washington, March 17. President Donald Trump celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, on Thursday morning.

At the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon in the Capitol, Trump said that the proud tradition of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day begun in 1762 has flourished in the US and now it’s commemorated by Americans of all beliefs and ancestry, and focused his speech on recognizing the values of Ireland, where his business conglomerate owns a hotel and a golf course.

The Irish leader said that his country is prepared to work with the Trump administration on issues such as trade and immigration, despite the mogul’s criticism of prevailing international trade agreements.

“I said, Ireland will always be a friend of America,” Kenny said, speaking of his remarks to Trump. “The European Union will always be a friend of America.”