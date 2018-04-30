Trump considers Korea’s De-Militarized Zone and Singapore to host meeting with Kim Jong Un

Trump said on Monday that he is considering Singapore and a facility inside the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas as possible locations for his upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un.
Speaking alongside Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari during a bilateral news conference at the White House, Trump confirmed the two locations as potential venues for talks between North Korea and U.S. officials.
“We’re looking at various countries, including Singapore,” Trump said. “And we are also talking about the possibility of the DMZ.”
Trump had raised the idea of the DMZ earlier Monday on Twitter, highlighting the significance the place would hold for such a summit.
“There’s something that I like about it because you’re there, you’re actually there, where if things work out, there’s a great celebration to be had on the site, not in a third-party country,” Trump said.
The president added: “I will say this, the good news, everybody wants us, it has the chance to be a big event.”
On Friday, Kim Jong Un and the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, surprised the world by appearing together and announcing a peace treaty and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Trump considera a la zona desmilitarizada de Corea y a Singapur para reunión con Kim Jong Un
Trump dijo el lunes que está considerando Singapur y una instalación dentro de la Zona Desmilitarizada que divide las dos Coreas como posibles ubicaciones para su próxima reunión con Kim Jong Un.
Hablando junto con el presidente nigeriano, Muhammadu Buhari, durante una conferencia de prensa bilateral en la Casa Blanca, Trump confirmó que los dos lugares son posibles para las conversaciones entre Corea del Norte y funcionarios estadounidenses.
“Estamos viendo varios países, incluido Singapur”, dijo Trump. “Y también estamos hablando de la posibilidad de la zona desmilitarizada”.
Trump había planteado la idea de la zona desmilitarizada más temprano el lunes en Twitter, destacando la importancia que el lugar tendría para tal cumbre.
“Hay algo que me gusta de eso porque estás allí, en realidad estás allí, donde si las cosas funcionan, hay una gran celebración en el sitio, no en un país tercero”, dijo Trump.
El presidente agregó: “Diré esto, las buenas noticias, todos quieren que pase, tiene la oportunidad de ser un gran evento”.
El viernes, Kim Jong Un y el presidente de Corea del Sur, Moon Jae-in, sorprendieron al mundo al aparecer juntos y anunciar un tratado de paz y la desnuclearización de la Península de Corea.