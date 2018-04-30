Trump considers Korea’s De-Militarized Zone and Singapore to host meeting with Kim Jong Un

Trump said on Monday that he is considering Singapore and a facility inside the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas as possible locations for his upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un.

Speaking alongside Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari during a bilateral news conference at the White House, Trump confirmed the two locations as potential venues for talks between North Korea and U.S. officials.

“We’re looking at various countries, including Singapore,” Trump said. “And we are also talking about the possibility of the DMZ.”

Trump had raised the idea of the DMZ earlier Monday on Twitter, highlighting the significance the place would hold for such a summit.

“There’s something that I like about it because you’re there, you’re actually there, where if things work out, there’s a great celebration to be had on the site, not in a third-party country,” Trump said.

The president added: “I will say this, the good news, everybody wants us, it has the chance to be a big event.”

On Friday, Kim Jong Un and the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, surprised the world by appearing together and announcing a peace treaty and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.