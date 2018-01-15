Trump Defends Self After Comments, says: ‘I Am Not a Racist’

President Donald Trump defended himself Sunday in the wake of recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations, declaring that “I am not a racist.”
Trump addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner at his private golf club with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.
Asked what he thinks about people who think he is racist, Trump said, “No, No. I am not a racist.” He told reporters: “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”
Trump also denied making the statements attributed to him, but avoided specifics about what he did or did not say.
“Did you see what various senators in the room said about my comments?” he asked. “They weren’t made.”
Trump stands accused of using the word “shithole” to describe African countries during an Oval Office meeting last Thursday with a bipartisan group of six senators. The president also questioned the need to admit more Haitians to the U.S., according to people who were briefed on the conversation but were not authorized to describe the meeting publicly.
Trump also said in the meeting that he would prefer immigrants from countries like Norway instead.
The White House has not denied that Trump said “shithole” though Trump has already pushed back on some depictions of the meeting.
A confidant of Trump’s told The Associated Press that the president spent Thursday evening calling friends and outside advisers to judge their reaction to his remarks. Trump wasn’t apologetic and denied he was racist, instead blaming the media for distorting his meaning, said the confidant, who wasn’t authorized to disclose a private conversation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the only Democrat at Thursday’s meeting, said Trump had indeed said what he was reported to have said. Durbin said the remarks were “vile, hate-filled and clearly racial in their content.” He said Trump used the most vulgar term “more than once.”
Trump commented as Durbin was presenting details of a compromise immigration plan that included providing $1.6 billion for a first installment of the president’s long-sought border wall.
Trump took issue with the idea that people who’d fled to the U.S. after disasters hit their homes in places such as El Salvador, Guatemala and Haiti would be allowed to stay as part of the deal, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly describe the discussion.
When it came to talk of extending protections for Haitians, Durbin said Trump replied: “We don’t need more Haitians.'”
“He said ‘Put me down for wanting more Europeans to come to this country. Why don’t we get more people from Norway?” Durbin said.
Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who also attended the meeting, initially said in a statement Friday that they “do not recall the president saying these comments specifically.”
On Sunday, they backtracked and challenged other senators’ descriptions of the remarks.
Perdue described as a “gross misrepresentation” reports that Trump used the vulgarity. He said Durbin and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were mistaken in indicating that was the case. Graham also attended the meeting.
“I am telling you that he did not use that word. And I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation,” Perdue said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Cotton told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he “didn’t hear” the word used — “and I was sitting no further away from Donald Trump than Dick Durbin was.”
Trump insisted in a tweet on Friday that he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said ‘take them out.’ Made up by Dems.” Trump wrote, “I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!”
Trump se defiende de los comentarios y dice: ‘No soy un racista’
El presidente Donald Trump se defendió el domingo a raíz de los recientes comentarios despectivos sobre Haití y naciones africanas, declarando que “yo no soy racista”.
Trump abordó el tema brevemente cuando llegó a cenar a su club de golf privado con el líder de la mayoría de la Cámara, Kevin McCarthy, de California.
Al preguntársele qué opina de las personas que creen que es racista, Trump dijo: “No, no, no soy racista”. Dijo a los periodistas: “Soy la persona menos racista que ha entrevistado. Eso puedo asegurarles”.
Trump también negó haber hecho las declaraciones que se le atribuyeron, pero evitó detalles sobre lo que dijo o no dijo.
“¿Viste lo que dijeron varios senadores en la sala sobre mis comentarios?” preguntó. “No los hice”.
Trump es acusado de utilizar la palabra “shithole” para describir a los países africanos durante una reunión de la Oficina Oval el jueves pasado con un grupo bipartidista de seis senadores. El presidente también cuestionó la necesidad de admitir a más haitianos en los Estados Unidos, de acuerdo con las personas que fueron informadas sobre la conversación pero que no estaban autorizadas a describir la reunión públicamente.
Trump también dijo en la reunión que preferiría inmigrantes de países como Noruega.
La Casa Blanca no ha negado que Trump haya dicho “shithole” aunque Trump ya ha rechazado algunas interpretaciones de la reunión.
Un confidente de Trump le dijo a The Associated Press que el presidente pasó la tarde del jueves llamando a amigos y asesores externos para juzgar su reacción a sus comentarios. Trump no se disculpó y negó que fuera racista, en cambio culpó a los medios por distorsionar su significado, dijo el confidente, que no estaba autorizado a revelar una conversación privada y habló bajo condición de anonimato.
El senador Dick Durbin de Illinois, el único demócrata en la reunión del jueves, dijo que Trump sí había dicho lo que se dijo que dijo. Durbin dijo que los comentarios fueron “viles, llenos de odio y claramente racistas en su contenido”. Dijo que Trump usó el término vulgar “más de una vez”.
Trump comentó que Durbin estaba presentando los detalles de un plan de inmigración que incluía el suministro de $1.6 mil millones para una primera entrega del muro fronterizo largamente buscado por el presidente.
Trump no estuvo de acuerdo con la idea de que las personas que habían huido a los Estados Unidos luego de que los desastres golpearan sus hogares en lugares como El Salvador, Guatemala y Haití podrían permanecer como parte del trato, según la persona que habló con la condición del anonimato porque no estaba autorizada para describir públicamente la reunión.
Cuando llegó el momento de hablar de ampliar las protecciones para los haitianos, Durbin dijo que Trump respondió: “No necesitamos más haitianos”.
“Dijo ‘Humillarme por querer que más europeos vengan a este país. ¿Por qué no conseguimos más gente de Noruega?’ Durbin dijo.
Los senadores republicanos David Perdue de Georgia y Tom Cotton de Arkansas, que también asistieron a la reunión, inicialmente dijeron en un comunicado el viernes que “no recuerdan al presidente haciendo estos comentarios específicamente”.
El domingo, se retracataron y desafiaron las descripciones de los comentarios de otros senadores.
Perdue describió como una “declaración falsa” informes que dicen que Trump utilizó palabras vulgares. Dijo que Durbin y el senador republicano Lindsey Graham de Carolina del Sur se equivocaron al indicar que ese era el caso. Graham también asistió a la reunión.
“Te digo que él no usó esa palabra. Y te digo que es una gran falsedad”, dijo Perdue en el programa de ABC “This Week”.
Cotton le dijo a CBS “Face the Nation” que “no escuchó” la palabra utilizada – “y yo estaba sentado a la misma distancia de Donald Trump que Dick Durbin”.
Trump insistió en un tweet el viernes que “nunca dijo nada despectivo sobre los haitianos aparte de que Haití, obviamente, es un país muy pobre y problemático. Nunca dijo ‘sáquenlos, eso lo inventaron los demócratas”. Trump escribió: “Tengo una relación maravillosa con los haitianos. Probablemente debería registrar reuniones futuras. ¡Desafortunadamente, no hay confianza!”.