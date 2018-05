Trump delays metal tariffs on U.S. allies Canada, European Union and Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump has postponed the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, the European Union and Mexico until June 1, and has reached agreements for exemptions on a permanent basis for countries Argentina, Australia and Brazil, the White House announced Monday.

The decision came just hours before temporary exemptions from the tariffs on these countries that were set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. A source close to the White House has said there would be no further extensions.

Details of the deals with Brazil, Argentina and Australia will be finalized shortly, according to a statement released by the administration.

“The administration is also extending negotiations with Canada, Mexico, and the European Union for a final 30 days. In all of these negotiations, the administration is focused on quotas that will restrain imports, prevent transshipment, and protect the national security,” the White House added.

On March 23, Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum in order to boost productivity in American factories. Trump invoked a 1962 trade law to erect protections for U.S. steel and aluminum producers amid a worldwide glut of both metals that the administration has largely blamed on excess production in China, which has pitted the U.S. and China in an escalating trade war.