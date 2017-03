Trump denies his campaign worked with Russia to influence US elections

Washington, DC. March 20 – Donald Trump denied that his campaign worked with Russia to influence the US elections last November. On his personal Twitter account, Trump recalled that James Clapper, director of national intelligence under the Barack Obama government, said there is no proof that he “colluded with Russia.” on Monday. In a tweet, Trump also said “the Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign.”

According to Trump, “everyone knows” it is “FAKE NEWS” that a conspiracy existed between his campaign and Russia to swing the presidential election his way, a contest the magnate eventually won over his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

The House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee is charged with investigating the suspected meddling of the Russian government in the November elections, the committee began at 10 am Monday its first public hearing about the state of those investigations with testimony by FBI director James Comey and others. The investigation was requested by Trump and also includes looking for evidence of the illegal wiretapping of Trump Tower supposedly ordered by Obama.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the highest ranking Democrat on the house committee, said in a statement on the NBC network that “circumstantial evidence” indicates a possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

According to Schiff, there is also “direct evidence” that something was going on in those contacts that is worth investigating.