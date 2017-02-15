Trump eliminates rule whereby energy firms must make foreign payments public
Washington, Feb 14 (efe_epa).- US President Donald Trump on Tuesday eliminated a rule approved during the Barack Obama administration that had obligated energy firms to make public their payments to foreign governments, one of the many Democratic regulations that the Republicans want to ax.
Trump signed a bill pushed by Republican congressional leaders repealing a regulation finalized last year by the Securities and Exchange Commission to comply with the financial reform law approved by Obama in 2010 and which the new president wants to revoke.
The regulation demanded that publicly traded US energy and mining firms make public their earnings and payments to foreign governments with an eye toward combating corruption in countries rich in energy resources.
The regulation was part of the Dodd-Frank Act, the 2010 regulatory reform package implemented in response to the financial crisis and recession.
“This is a big signing, very important signing. We are bringing back jobs, big league. … The energy jobs are coming back,” said Trump upon signing the bill, the third he has inked since his Jan. 20 inauguration.
The president, who signed the law in the presence of Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and other lawmakers, reiterated that his administration will bring back jobs not only in energy, but also in industry and mining.
The measure is one of several being pushed by Republicans to take advantage of a 1996 law that has not been utilized in two decades that provides a new president and Congress with the power to revoke the rules and regulations promulgated by the prior administration in the last 60 days of the previous legislative session.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his daily press briefing that the signing of the repeal was the start of a plan to eliminate Obama-era regulations.
Energy firms like ExxonMobil – formerly headed by newly-confirmed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – had opposed the regulation eliminated on Tuesday along with the US Chamber of Commerce, arguing that US companies could lose their competitiveness to foreign firms if they published the terms of their contracts.
On the other hand, the Senate Democratic opposition argued that the measure was a key mechanism for ensuring transparency and fighting corruption and fraud, thereby protecting US citizens and investors in the words of progressive Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who is on the upper house’s banking committee.
While the 2010 financial reform remains in place, the SEC is obligated to create some kind of transparency rule for extraction industries, meaning that it must draft another regulation different from the one repealed on Tuesday.
Trump elimina la regla por la cual las empresas energéticas deben hacer públicos los pagos extranjeros
WASHINGTON. Febrero 14. El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, el martes eliminó una regla aprobada durante el gobierno de Barack Obama que obligaba a las empresas energéticas a hacer públicos sus pagos a gobiernos extranjeros, una de las muchas regulaciones demócratas que los republicanos quieren cortar.
Trump firmó un proyecto de ley impulsado por los líderes republicanos del Congreso derogando una regulación finalizada el año pasado por la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores para cumplir con la ley de reforma financiera aprobada por Obama en 2010 y que el nuevo presidente quiere revocar.
El reglamento exigía que las empresas de energía y minería estadounidenses que cotizan en bolsa publicasen sus ganancias y pagos a gobiernos extranjeros con el objetivo de combatir la corrupción en países ricos con recursos energéticos.
El reglamento fue parte de la Ley Dodd-Frank, el paquete de reforma regulatoria 2010 implementado en respuesta a la crisis financiera y la recesión.
“Este es un gran fichaje, una firma muy importante, estamos recuperando empleos, grandes ligas … Los empleos energéticos están regresando”, dijo Trump al firmar el proyecto, el tercero que ha firmado desde su inauguración el 20 de enero.
El presidente, que firmó la ley en presencia del presidente de la Cámara Republicana Paul Ryan y otros legisladores, reiteró que su administración traerá de vuelta trabajos no sólo en energía, sino también en la industria y la minería.
La medida es una de varias que han sido empujadas por los republicanos para aprovechar una ley de 1996 que no se ha utilizado en dos décadas que proporciona un nuevo presidente y el Congreso con el poder de revocar las normas y reglamentos promulgados por la administración anterior en los últimos 60 Días de la sesión legislativa anterior.
El secretario de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Sean Spicer, dijo a periodistas en su conferencia de prensa diaria que la firma de la derogación fue el inicio de un plan para eliminar las regulaciones de la era de Obama.
Las firmas de energía como ExxonMobil, antes encabezadas por el recién confirmado Secretario de Estado Rex Tillerson, se habían opuesto a la regulación eliminada el martes junto con la Cámara de Comercio de Estados Unidos, argumentando que las compañías estadounidenses podrían perder su competitividad frente a firmas extranjeras si publicaban los términos de sus contratos.
Por otra parte, la oposición demócrata del Senado argumentó que la medida era un mecanismo clave para garantizar la transparencia y luchar contra la corrupción y el fraude, protegiendo así a los ciudadanos e inversionistas estadounidenses en las palabras del senador progresista Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) El comité bancario de la cámara alta.
Si bien la reforma financiera de 2010 sigue vigente, la SEC está obligada a crear algún tipo de regla de transparencia para las industrias extractivas, lo que significa que debe redactar otro reglamento diferente al que fue revocado el martes.