Trump expels 60 Russian diplomats in response to nerve agent attack in Britain

President Trump expelled today 60 Russian diplomats, 48 from Washington and 12 from the United Nations in New York, in response to the nerve agent attack on a former Soviet intelligence agent and his daughter, in Britain earlier this month.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that, “The United States takes this action in conjunction with out NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world.”

Sergei Skripal, 66, a former double agent, was attacked earlier this month in the city of Salisbury, in the United Kingdom. His daughter, Yulia Skripal, was also attacked. They remain in critical condition in a hospital, but British health officials say their situation is dire and they may never recover fully. They also indicated that the attack could have spread to innocent people that were near the area. “Sergei and Yulia Skripal remain critically ill in hospital. Sadly, last week, doctors indicated their condition is unlikely to change in the near future and they may never recover fully. This shows the utterly barbaric nature of this act and the dangers that hundreds of innocent citizens in Salisbury could have faced.”

The White House also decided to close down the Russian consulate in Seattle, due to its “proximity to one of our submarine bases and Boeing,” a senior administration official said.

By taking this action, the United States follows actions taken by Britain, France, Germany, Ukraine, Italy, The Netherlands, The Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Romania and Finland. All these countries have expelled Russian diplomats following the attack on Salisbury.

Russian response remains to be seen as the Kremlin had stated that if its diplomats were expelled, “the principle of reciprocity will be enforced.”