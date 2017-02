Trump family’s elaborate lifestyle costs millions for taxpayers and is a nightmare for the secret Service

February 17. Today, Donald Trump will jet for the third straight weekend to his oceanfront Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

But he is not the only one in the family getting away for the weekend. On Saturday, his sons Eric and Don Jr., with their Secret Service agents will be in the United Arab Emirates, attending the grand opening of a Trump-brand golf resort in Dubai.

What about his wife and youngest son Baron? New York police will keep watch outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, the chosen home of first lady.

According to reports from The Washington Post, less than a month into the Trump presidency, the elaborate lifestyle of America’s new first family is straining the Secret Service and security costs, could be hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of a four-year term.

Just the three Mar-a-Lago trips Trump has made since the inauguration have probably cost the federal treasury about $10 million.

Everytime Trump is in town, costs tens of thousands of dollars a day in expenses for deputies handling added security and traffic issues around the Florida island.

New York City is paying $500,000 a day to guard Trump Tower, according to police officials’ estimates, an amount that could reach $183 million a year.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told The Post this week that Trump is always working “He is not vacationing when he goes to Mar-a-Lago,” Grisham said. “The president works nonstop every day of the week, no matter where he is.”

For the secret service there is a lot of pressure the security task, including manning high-security perimeters in Washington, Florida and New York, along with protecting family members’ private-business travel across three continents.

For some, Trump’s travel to his properties while being followed by press corps beaming images to the world allows him to double the marketing opportunities for his brand.