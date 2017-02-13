Trump gov’t detained 680 immigrants in raids last week
Washington, Feb 13 (efe_epa).- US immigration agents detained 680 immigrants last week in the first round of raids during the Donald Trump presidency, the government announced Monday, adding that the operations targeted individuals who represented “a threat to public safety.”
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced the number of detainees in a press release and noted that “approximately 75 percent were criminal aliens.”
Those criminals were “convicted of crimes including, but not limited to, homicide, aggravated sexual abuse, sexual assault of a minor, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, indecent liberties with a minor, drug trafficking, battery, assault, DUI and weapons charges,” Kelly said.
“These operations targeted public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members,” he said.
Agents also seek to detain “individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws, including those who illegally re-entered the country after being removed and immigration fugitives ordered removed by federal immigration judges,” the head of the Department of Homeland Security said.
The more than 680 people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posed a “threat to public safety, border security or the integrity of our nation’s immigration system,” Kelly said.
He added that ICE, an agency that forms part of his department, has been carrying out raids like these regularly for many years.
He added that Trump has instructed his agencies to “to focus on removing illegal aliens who have violated our immigration laws, with a specific focus on those who pose a threat to public safety.”
“These professionals put their lives on the line to protect our communities and country,” Kelly said about the ICE agents..
The secretary did not specify how many of the detained immigrants have been deported nor whether they face trial in the United States for their crimes.
According to figures released Monday by ICE, 235 of the detainees are in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Kansas and Missouri, and of those, 163 had previous criminal convictions.
Another 190 were detained in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, while 161 were arrested in Los Angeles and 28 more in the area of San Antonio, Texas, ICE said.
Immigrant defense groups have complained that the number of immigrants rounded up in the raids are being boosted by including undocumented arrivals who have committed no serious infractions.
Gobierno de Trump detuvo a 680 inmigrantes en redadas la semana pasada en varios estados, incluyendo Missouri
Washington, 13 de febrero – Agentes de inmigración de Estados Unidos detuvieron a 680 inmigrantes la semana pasada en la primera ronda de incursiones durante la presidencia de Donald Trump, anunció el gobierno el lunes, agregando que las operaciones apuntaban a individuos que representaban “una amenaza a la seguridad pública”.
El secretario de Seguridad Interior, John Kelly, anunció el número de detenidos en un comunicado de prensa y señaló que “aproximadamente el 75 por ciento eran extranjeros criminales”.
Estos delincuentes fueron “condenados por delitos incluyendo, pero no limitado a, homicidio, abuso sexual agravado, agresión sexual de un menor, actos lascivos con un niño, libertades indecentes con un menor, tráfico de drogas, asalto, DUI y cargos por posesión de armas”, dijo Kelly.
“Estas operaciones apuntaron a amenazas a la seguridad pública, tales como extranjeros criminales condenados y pandilleros”, dijo.
Los agentes también intentan detener a “individuos que han violado las leyes de inmigración de nuestra nación, incluyendo aquellos que ilegalmente reingresaron al país después de ser removidos y los fugitivos de inmigración ordenados por los jueces federales de inmigración”, dijo el jefe del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional.
Las más de 680 personas detenidas por la Agencia de Inmigración y Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) representaron una “amenaza para la seguridad pública, la seguridad fronteriza o la integridad del sistema de inmigración de nuestra nación”, dijo Kelly.
Agregó que ICE, una agencia que forma parte de su departamento, ha estado realizando incursiones como éstas regularmente durante muchos años.
Agregó que Trump ha instruido a sus agencias en “centrarse en eliminar a los extranjeros ilegales que han violado nuestras leyes de inmigración, con un enfoque específico en aquellos que representan una amenaza para la seguridad pública”.
“Estos profesionales pusieron sus vidas en la línea para proteger a nuestras comunidades y al país”, dijo Kelly sobre los agentes de ICE.
El secretario no especificó cuántos de los inmigrantes detenidos han sido deportados ni si se enfrentan a juicio en los Estados Unidos por sus crímenes.
Según cifras publicadas el lunes por la ICE, 235 de los detenidos se encuentran en los estados de Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Kansas y Missouri, y de ellos, 163 tenían condenas penales anteriores.
Otros 190 fueron detenidos en Georgia, Carolina del Norte y Carolina del Sur, mientras que 161 fueron arrestados en Los Ángeles y otros 28 en la zona de San Antonio, Texas, dijo ICE.
Los grupos de defensa de los inmigrantes se han quejado de que el número de inmigrantes detenidos en las incursiones está aumentando al incluir a los indocumentados que no han cometido infracciones graves.