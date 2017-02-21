Trump keeps protection for Dreamers, orders hiring of 15,000 border agents
WASHINGTON, FEBRUARY 21. The Department of Homeland Security issued two memos signed by Secretary John Kelly, leaving intact two specific executive orders from President Barack Obama that granted protection from prosecution for the “Dreamers”, young immigrants who were brought to the US as children, and a second one that included parents of US citizens and legal residents.
The Deferred Action program (DACA) implemented by the Barack Obama administration in 2012 has enabled some 750,000 young people to avoid deportation.
The new immigration plan includes accelerating the deportation of other undocumented immigrants and hiring 15,000 new immigration agents.
Ten thousand of the new agents will be hired for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and 5,000 for Customs and Border Protection. Secretary Kelly said illegal immigration has “overwhelmed federal agencies and resources and has created a significant national security vulnerability to the United States.”
The order specifies that – along with undocumented immigrants with violent criminal charges against them – those who have “abused” public benefits or, in the judgment of an immigration agent, could post a risk to public safety or national security will be deported, a noteworthy change from the policy under Obama, who had ordered not to undertake deportation proceedings on the basis of minor infractions of the law.
Trump mantiene la protección a los Dreamers, pero ordena al contratación de 15.000 agentes fronterizos
WASHINGTON. FEBRERO 21. El Departamento de Seguridad Nacional emitió dos memorandos firmados por el secretario John Kelly, dejando intactas dos órdenes ejecutivas específicas del presidente Barack Obama que otorgaron protección contra el procesamiento de los “Soñadores”, los jóvenes inmigrantes que fueron traídos a los Estados Unidos siendo niños, y una segunda que incluía a los padres de ciudadanos estadounidenses y residentes legales.
El programa de Acción Diferida (DACA) implementado por la administración de Barack Obama en 2012 ha permitido a unos 750.000 jóvenes evitar la deportación.
El nuevo plan de inmigración incluye la aceleración de la deportación de otros inmigrantes indocumentados y la contratación de 15,000 nuevos agentes de inmigración.
Diez mil de los nuevos agentes serán contratados para Inmigración y Aduanas y 5.000 para Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza. El secretario Kelly dijo que la inmigración ilegal ha “abrumado a agencias y recursos federales y ha creado una importante vulnerabilidad de seguridad nacional en los Estados Unidos”.
La orden especifica que – junto con los inmigrantes indocumentados con cargos criminales violentos en contra de ellos – los que han abusado de los beneficios públicos o, a juicio de un agente de inmigración, podrían presentar un riesgo para la seguridad pública o la seguridad nacional serán deportados un cambio a la política bajo Obama, que había ordenado no emprender procedimientos de deportación sobre la base de infracciones menores de la ley.