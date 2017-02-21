Trump keeps protection for Dreamers, orders hiring of 15,000 border agents

WASHINGTON, FEBRUARY 21. The Department of Homeland Security issued two memos signed by Secretary John Kelly, leaving intact two specific executive orders from President Barack Obama that granted protection from prosecution for the “Dreamers”, young immigrants who were brought to the US as children, and a second one that included parents of US citizens and legal residents.

The Deferred Action program (DACA) implemented by the Barack Obama administration in 2012 has enabled some 750,000 young people to avoid deportation.

The new immigration plan includes accelerating the deportation of other undocumented immigrants and hiring 15,000 new immigration agents.

Ten thousand of the new agents will be hired for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and 5,000 for Customs and Border Protection. Secretary Kelly said illegal immigration has “overwhelmed federal agencies and resources and has created a significant national security vulnerability to the United States.”

The order specifies that – along with undocumented immigrants with violent criminal charges against them – those who have “abused” public benefits or, in the judgment of an immigration agent, could post a risk to public safety or national security will be deported, a noteworthy change from the policy under Obama, who had ordered not to undertake deportation proceedings on the basis of minor infractions of the law.