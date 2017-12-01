Trump Lashes Out at Wrong Theresa May on Twitter

Washington – President Donald Trump is lashing out at British Prime Minister Theresa May in a dispute over his tweets. Problem is, he initially picked on the wrong Theresa May.
Trump was responding to May’s criticism of his decision to tweet anti-Muslim videos.
Online archives of Trump’s tweets show the president tweeted Wednesday night to a Twitter user with the handle @theresamay. That user is identified as a woman with a different last name who has only six followers.
That tweet was soon deleted and Trump sent a new message to May’s correct Twitter handle, @theresa_may. He told May not to focus on him and instead worry about “destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom.”
Trump arremete contra la Theresa May incorrecta en Twitter
Washington – El presidente Donald Trump está atacando a la primera ministra británica Theresa May en una disputa por sus tweets. El problema es que inicialmente eligió a la Theresa May equivocada.
Trump estaba respondiendo a las críticas de May sobre su decisión de tuitear videos antimusulmanes.
Los archivos en línea de los tweets de Trump muestran que el presidente tuiteó el miércoles por la noche a una usuaria de Twitter con el nombre @theresamay. Esa usuaria se identifica como una mujer con un apellido diferente que tiene solo seis seguidores.
Ese tweet fue eliminado de inmediato y Trump envió un nuevo mensaje a la dirección de Twitter correcta de May @theresa_may. Le dijo a May que no se concentrara en él y en su lugar se preocupara por “el destructivo Terrorismo Radical Islámico que está teniendo lugar dentro del Reino Unido”.