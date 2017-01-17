Trump meets with Martin Luther King’s son amid new controversy
New York, Jan 16 (EFE).- President-elect Donald Trump on Monday met with the son of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. amid new criticism by the New York magnate of an important civil rights defender.
The meeting took place at Trump Tower in New York, where the mogul lives and has his transition headquarters, and coincided with the national holiday to commemorate the birth of Rev. King, who was assassinated on April 4, 1968.
Martin Luther King III, Rev. King’s oldest son, said that he had spoken with Trump about mechanisms to foster election participation by Americans as a member of a political institution that is preparing a campaign to that effect.
But the meeting came just days after Trump harshly criticized Democratic Congressman John Lewis, of Georgia, one of the most prominent African American figures in the civil rights movement, after he said that he did not view the mogul as a “legitimate president.”
“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!” said Trump in a pair of Twitter posts on Saturday.
After meeting with the president-elect, King was consulted about Trump’s remarks, but he tried to downplay the controversy.
“In the heat of emotion, a lot of things get said on both sides,” King told reporters, responding to questions about the verbal altercation between the mogul and the congressman.
He went on to say that the objective is to unite the country and move forward, adding that “We did have a very constructive meeting” and he believes that Trump was sincere in telling him that he wants to unite all Americans.
Martin Luther King III made his remarks in the foyer of Trump Tower, where he was accompanied by the president-elect, who made no comments to reporters and took the elevator back up to his offices after greeting his guest before the cameras.
The meeting had not been announced earlier and was only confirmed early Monday morning by one of the president-elect’s spokesmen.
Because of Trump’s criticism of Rep. Lewis, several Democratic lawmakers have announced that they will not attend the presidential inauguration next Friday.
Trump se encuentra con el hijo de Martin Luther King en medio de una nueva controversia
El presidente electo Donald Trump se reunió el lunes con el hijo del difunto reverendo Martin Luther King Jr. en medio de las nuevas críticas del magnate de Nueva York contra un importante defensor de los derechos civiles.
La reunión tuvo lugar en la Torre Trump de Nueva York, donde vive el magnate y tiene su cuartel general de transición, y coincidió con la festividad nacional para conmemorar el nacimiento del Reverendo King, asesinado el 4 de abril de 1968.
Martin Luther King III, el hijo mayor del Reverendo King, dijo que había hablado con Trump sobre mecanismos para fomentar la participación electoral de los estadounidenses como miembro de una institución política que está preparando una campaña para ese efecto.
Pero la reunión se produjo apenas días después de que Trump criticó duramente al congresista demócrata John Lewis, de Georgia, una de las figuras afroamericanas más prominentes del movimiento por los derechos civiles, después de decir que no veía al magnate como un “presidente legítimo”.
“El congresista John Lewis debería dedicar más tiempo a arreglar y ayudar a su distrito, que está en forma horrible y se desmorona (sin mencionar que está infestado de crimen) en lugar de quejarse falsamente de los resultados de las elecciones. Dijo Trump en un par de publicaciones de Twitter el sábado.
Después de reunirse con el presidente electo, King fue consultado sobre las observaciones de Trump, pero trató de minimizar la controversia.
“En el calor de la emoción, muchas cosas se dicen en ambos lados”, dijo King a periodistas, respondiendo a preguntas sobre el altercado verbal entre el magnate y el congresista.
Él continuó diciendo que el objetivo es unir al país y avanzar, agregando que “tuvimos una reunión muy constructiva” y cree que Trump fue sincero al decirle que quiere unir a todos los estadounidenses.
Martin Luther King III hizo sus comentarios en el vestíbulo de la Trump Tower, donde fue acompañado por el presidente electo, quien no hizo comentarios a los periodistas y tomó el ascensor de vuelta a sus oficinas después de saludar a su invitado ante las cámaras.
La reunión no había sido anunciada antes y sólo fue confirmada el lunes por la mañana por uno de los portavoces del presidente electo.
Debido a las críticas de Trump al representante Lewis, varios legisladores demócratas han anunciado que no asistirán a la inauguración presidencial el próximo viernes.