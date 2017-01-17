Trump meets with Martin Luther King’s son amid new controversy

New York, Jan 16 (EFE).- President-elect Donald Trump on Monday met with the son of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. amid new criticism by the New York magnate of an important civil rights defender.

The meeting took place at Trump Tower in New York, where the mogul lives and has his transition headquarters, and coincided with the national holiday to commemorate the birth of Rev. King, who was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

Martin Luther King III, Rev. King’s oldest son, said that he had spoken with Trump about mechanisms to foster election participation by Americans as a member of a political institution that is preparing a campaign to that effect.

But the meeting came just days after Trump harshly criticized Democratic Congressman John Lewis, of Georgia, one of the most prominent African American figures in the civil rights movement, after he said that he did not view the mogul as a “legitimate president.”

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!” said Trump in a pair of Twitter posts on Saturday.

After meeting with the president-elect, King was consulted about Trump’s remarks, but he tried to downplay the controversy.

“In the heat of emotion, a lot of things get said on both sides,” King told reporters, responding to questions about the verbal altercation between the mogul and the congressman.

He went on to say that the objective is to unite the country and move forward, adding that “We did have a very constructive meeting” and he believes that Trump was sincere in telling him that he wants to unite all Americans.

Martin Luther King III made his remarks in the foyer of Trump Tower, where he was accompanied by the president-elect, who made no comments to reporters and took the elevator back up to his offices after greeting his guest before the cameras.

The meeting had not been announced earlier and was only confirmed early Monday morning by one of the president-elect’s spokesmen.

Because of Trump’s criticism of Rep. Lewis, several Democratic lawmakers have announced that they will not attend the presidential inauguration next Friday.