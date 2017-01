Trump, Mexican leader speak by telephone

President Trump spoke by phone for an hour Friday with Mexican counterpart Enrique Peña Nieto. The conversation came a day after Peña Nieto canceled a planned visit to Washington in response to Trump’s signing an executive order to initiate his promised border wall and insisting again that Mexico would ultimately pay for the barrier.

A Trump administration official confirmed the call took place at 9:30 a.m., speaking on condition of anonymity because a formal readout is scheduled to take place later in the day.