Trump moves closer to replacing McMaster

In recent days, it’s been reported on different outlets that the president has made up his mind about firing General H.R. McMaster as National Security Advisor and is now looking for his replacement.

Since the beginning of march, rumors of the president’s desire to fire McMaster have made the rounds in the media, but it is now being reported by the Washington Post that, after talking to up to 19 White House aides, President Trump is ready to dismiss McMaster and is looking for his successor. The move is being delayed to secure a strong list of possible candidates as well as to let McMaster go with his head high. The White House is reportedly trying to give the impression that one can serve in the staff and not have their careers diminished.

The news comes just days after Rex Tillerson was ousted as Secretary of State, and such seismic movements in the White House are said to come from a newfound comfort of the president with the job. Trump has made no secret of his desire for change, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, has declared that turnover is a good thing.

Trump has complained to his chief of staff, John Kelly, that McMaster is too rigid and his briefings are too long and irrelevant. The president has made a reputation for himself as someone that likes things brief and gets bored easily. Mike Pompeo, the new Secretary of State has famously said he divides things for the president into “three buckets”. The president also likes to surround himself with people who are loyal to him, and he reportedly never had good chemistry with McMaster.

Among the possible replacements are John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Keith Kellogg, the chief of staff of the National Security Council. Trump has said of Kellog that he is fun and is frequently accompanying the president on his trips; and Bolton has appeared on Fox News praising the president, and Trump thinks Bolton looks good on television.

High turnover in the White House has now become a staple for this administration, with major staff changes announced every week.