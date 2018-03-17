Trump moves closer to replacing McMaster

In recent days, it’s been reported on different outlets that the president has made up his mind about firing General H.R. McMaster as National Security Advisor and is now looking for his replacement.
Since the beginning of march, rumors of the president’s desire to fire McMaster have made the rounds in the media, but it is now being reported by the Washington Post that, after talking to up to 19 White House aides, President Trump is ready to dismiss McMaster and is looking for his successor. The move is being delayed to secure a strong list of possible candidates as well as to let McMaster go with his head high. The White House is reportedly trying to give the impression that one can serve in the staff and not have their careers diminished.
The news comes just days after Rex Tillerson was ousted as Secretary of State, and such seismic movements in the White House are said to come from a newfound comfort of the president with the job. Trump has made no secret of his desire for change, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, has declared that turnover is a good thing.
Trump has complained to his chief of staff, John Kelly, that McMaster is too rigid and his briefings are too long and irrelevant. The president has made a reputation for himself as someone that likes things brief and gets bored easily. Mike Pompeo, the new Secretary of State has famously said he divides things for the president into “three buckets”. The president also likes to surround himself with people who are loyal to him, and he reportedly never had good chemistry with McMaster.
Among the possible replacements are John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Keith Kellogg, the chief of staff of the National Security Council. Trump has said of Kellog that he is fun and is frequently accompanying the president on his trips; and Bolton has appeared on Fox News praising the president, and Trump thinks Bolton looks good on television.
High turnover in the White House has now become a staple for this administration, with major staff changes announced every week.
Trump cerca de sustituir a McMaster
En los últimos días, se ha informado en diferentes medios que el presidente ha decidido despedir al general H.R. McMaster como asesor de seguridad nacional y ahora busca su reemplazo.
Desde principios de marzo, los rumores sobre el deseo del presidente de despedir a McMaster han circulado en los medios, pero ahora el Washington Post informa que, después de hablar con hasta 19 asesores de la Casa Blanca, el presidente Trump está listo para despedir a McMaster y busca a su sucesor. El movimiento se está retrasando para asegurar una lista sólida de posibles candidatos, así como para permitir que McMaster se vaya con la cabeza en alto. Según los informes, la Casa Blanca está tratando de dar la impresión de que uno puede servir en esta administración y no ver su carrera disminuida.
La noticia llega pocos días después de que se destituyera a Rex Tillerson como Secretario de Estado, y se dice que tales movimientos sísmicos en la Casa Blanca provienen de la nueva comodidad del presidente con el trabajo. Trump no ha ocultado su deseo de cambio, y Sarah Huckabee Sanders, la secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca, ha declarado que la rotación es algo bueno.
Trump se ha quejado con su jefe de personal, John Kelly, de que McMaster es demasiado rígido y sus sesiones informativas son demasiado largas e irrelevantes. El presidente se ha ganado una reputación como alguien a quien le gustan las cosas breves y que se aburre con facilidad. Mike Pompeo, el nuevo Secretario de Estado ha dicho que él divide las cosas para el presidente en “tres cubetas”. Al presidente también le gusta rodearse de gente que le es leal y, según los informes, nunca tuvo buena química con McMaster.
Entre los posibles reemplazos están John Bolton, ex embajador de Estados Unidos en las Naciones Unidas, y Keith Kellogg, jefe de personal del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional. Trump ha dicho de Kellog que es divertido y con frecuencia acompaña al presidente en sus viajes; y Bolton ha aparecido en Fox News alabando al presidente, y Trump piensa que Bolton se ve bien en televisión.
La alta rotación en la Casa Blanca se ha convertido en un elemento básico de esta administración, con cambios importantes en el personal anunciados cada semana.