Trump moves to revive controversial oil pipelines

Washington, Jan 24 (efe_epa).- US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a pair of executive orders meant to revive the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, both strongly opposed by environmentalists and people who live along the planned routes.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the companies behind the respective projects will have to renegotiate terms and conditions with his administration.

One condition Trump said he will insist on is that the pipelines be built with US-made steel.

“From now on we’re going to be making pipeline in the United States. We build the pipelines, we want to build the pipe. We’re going to put a lot of workers, a lot of skilled workers, back to work,” the president said.

“We will build our own pipeline, we will build our own pipes, like we used to in the old days,” he said.

Keystone SL, a project of the TransCanada company, was barred by President Barack Obama in 2015. The pipeline is intended to transport some 830,000 barrels per day of heavy tar-sands crude from the western Canadian province of Alberta to refineries in Texas.

Environmentalists oppose Keystone because the process of extracting and processing crude from tar-sands generates 17 percent more in greenhouse emissions than that for conventional oil reserves.

Meanwhile, farmers, ranchers and other property-owner along Keystone’s proposed route are concerned about accidents.

The $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline is supposed to link oilfields in North Dakota with refineries and existing pipelines in Illinois.

The path of the pipeline runs under Lake Oahe and near the Missouri River, which are sources of drinking water for residents across a wide area, including the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.

Members of that tribe, joined by Native Americans and others from across the United States, set up a protest camp near the construction site and brought national attention to the issue.

The original route of the Dakota Access pipeline would have taken it just north of Bismarck, the capital of North Dakota, but residents there blocked the project, fearing contamination of the city’s water supply.

Construction on the Dakota pipeline was halted last month by the US Army Corps of Engineers to allow time to evaluate alternate routes further away from Lake Oahe and lands the Standing Rock Sioux consider sacred.

Besides the measures dealing with the Keystone and Dakota pipelines, Trump signed another executive order to streamline the environmental review process for other major infrastructure projects.

“The regulatory process in this country has become a tangled up mess,” the president said.

Much of the existing structure for evaluating the environmental impact of major construction is embodied in legislation, which is not subject to change through a presidential executive order.