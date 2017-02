Trump names new national security adviser

WASHINGTON. February 20. US President Donald Trump on Monday named Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser, succeeding Michael Flynn. Trump made the announcement from Mar-a-lago Monday afternoon, alongside the general and acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg.

The president called McMaster, a career Army officer, “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

His decision comes after Michael Flynn left last week amid criticism of his pre-inauguration contacts with the Russian ambassador.

McMaster, 54, is a well-known military strategist who authored a book that criticized U.S. decision-making during the Vietnam War.