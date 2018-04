Trump officials warn of arrests as “caravan” migrants station in Tijuana

As hundreds of migrants from the “caravan” that president Trump has so vehemently tweeted against start arriving in Tijuana to regroup, the Trump administration has warned that they are watching the migrants closely and will arrest any of them who attempt to cross illegally into the United States.

Reuters reports that U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said her agency was monitoring the caravan and would prosecute anyone who illegally entered or made “a false immigration claim”.

Migrants started arriving Tuesday from Hermosillo, a city in northern Mexico but still several hundred miles from the border. They arrived at a local shelter, which is a mere five-minute walk from the border and from where a U.S. flag is visible.

Migrants fled their homes in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras because of death threats from gangs, the murder of family members or political persecution, and are attempting to request asylum in the United States.

The situation may turn difficult for the Mexican government ahead of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, since president Trump has repeatedly said that the U.S. would pull out of NAFTA if Mexico didn’t crack down on illegal Central American immigration.

On Monday, Trump threatened to make immigration controls a condition in the NAFTA talks and demanded that Mexico stop people from crossing its territory to enter the United States.

Organizers of the caravan, from the advocacy group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, keep waiting on the rest of the migrants to arrive to the border city, so they can begin with the process of seeking asylum.