Trump pulls out of Iran Nuclear Deal

President Donald Trump walked away Tuesday from the Iran nuclear deal, going against re-commendations from both his advisers and key allies in Europe.

US leadership had been instrumental in the making and maintaining of the Iran nuclear deal, which was brokered by John Kerry during the Obama administration. The main purpose of the agreement was to keep Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressed Mr. Trump directly, saying that he “made a mistake” by pulling out of the agreement. Mr. Khamenei added: “I said from the first day don’t trust America.”

By pulling out the United States from the deal, President Trump puts in jeopardy the future of the agreement. Mr. Khamenei urged European powers to give his government guarantees before agreeing to continue with the deal.

The maintaining of the deal was also key to US allies the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. In his recent US visit, French president Emmanuel Macron was said to be persuading Mr. Trump to keep the US in the agreement.

But Mr Trump, long opposed to the deal, said that it was “defective at its core” and that the US would withdraw.

The Iran nuclear deal was signed by Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, UK, France, China and Russia – plus Germany.



