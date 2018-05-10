Trump pulls out of Iran Nuclear Deal

President Donald Trump walked away Tuesday from the Iran nuclear deal, going against re-commendations from both his advisers and key allies in Europe.
US leadership had been instrumental in the making and maintaining of the Iran nuclear deal, which was brokered by John Kerry during the Obama administration. The main purpose of the agreement was to keep Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressed Mr. Trump directly, saying that he “made a mistake” by pulling out of the agreement. Mr. Khamenei added: “I said from the first day don’t trust America.”
By pulling out the United States from the deal, President Trump puts in jeopardy the future of the agreement. Mr. Khamenei urged European powers to give his government guarantees before agreeing to continue with the deal.
The maintaining of the deal was also key to US allies the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. In his recent US visit, French president Emmanuel Macron was said to be persuading Mr. Trump to keep the US in the agreement.
But Mr Trump, long opposed to the deal, said that it was “defective at its core” and that the US would withdraw.
The Iran nuclear deal was signed by Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, UK, France, China and Russia – plus Germany.
Trump retira a Estados Unidos de acuerdo nuclear de Irán
El presidente Donald Trump se retiró el martes del acuerdo nuclear con Irán, en contra de las recomendaciones de sus asesores y aliados clave en Europa.
El liderazgo de los EE. UU. ha sido fundamental en la creación y mantenimiento del acuerdo nuclear de Irán, que fue intermediado por John Kerry durante la administración de Obama. El objetivo principal del acuerdo es evitar que Irán desarrolle un arma nuclear.
El líder supremo de Irán, el ayatolá Ali Khamenei, se dirigió al Sr. Trump directamente, diciendo que “cometió un error” al retirarse del acuerdo. El Sr. Khamenei agregó: “Dije desde el primer día que no confiaba en Estados Unidos”.
Al sacar a los Estados Unidos del acuerdo, el presidente Trump pone en peligro el futuro del acuerdo. El Sr. Jamenei instó a las potencias europeas a dar garantías a su gobierno antes de aceptar continuar con el acuerdo.
El mantenimiento del acuerdo también es clave para los aliados de los Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido, Francia y Alemania. En su reciente visita a los Estados Unidos, se decía que el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, estaba persuadiendo al Sr. Trump para que mantuviera a los Estados Unidos en el acuerdo.
Pero Trump, desde hace mucho tiempo en contra del acuerdo, dijo que era “defectuoso en su esencia” y que Estados Unidos se retiraría.
El acuerdo nuclear de Irán fue firmado por Irán y los cinco miembros permanentes del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU: Estados Unidos, Gran Bretaña, Francia, China y Rusia, más Alemania.