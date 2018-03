Trump replaces McMaster with John Bolton

In yet another shakeup at the White House, President Trump has decided to replace National Security adviser H. R. McMaster with former U.S. ambassador and Fox News analyst, John Bolton.

President Donald Trump announced the move in a tweet on Thursday. “I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H. R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/19.”

The news comes after weeks of hearsay that Trump was moving forward with replacing H. R. McMaster. The president had complained that McMaster briefings were “too long and irrelevant” and that he was “very strict”. His replacement comes again from a TV network, Fox News, where Bolton was a regular.

Reports say that the White House had postponed the move in order to secure a dignified exit for McMaster. The latest firings and resignations have been engulfed in scandal, and the White House wanted to show that one could be part of Trump’s staff and exit without having their careers diminished.

McMaster also issued a statement, where he said he will be requesting retirement from the Army. “After 34 years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the U.S. Army effective this summer after which I will leave public service. Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary service members and dedicated civilians,” McMaster’s statement read.

This is the second White House staff change in a row, after John Dowd, Trump’s lawyer in the Russia investigation, resigned yesterday and was replaced by Joe diGenova, another regular at Fox News.