Trump reportedly berated Homeland Security chief over border security

Several news media outlets have reported that President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen got into a heated argument during a Cabinet meeting focused on immigration, on Wednesday.
Trump was apparently furious with Nielsen, and even though he was speaking before the full Cabinet, Nielsen felt singled out, as The New York Times reported.
A source close to the White House said that the president didn’t think she was doing enough to secure the border. A second source confirmed that Trump exploded over immigration in front of the Cabinet. The source described Trump’s “angry and heated” remarks as fairly typical for Trump on the issue.
The New York Times also reported that after the argument, Nielsen drafted a letter of resignation. A Department of Homeland Security spokesman denied that Nielsen had threatened to resign.
“The @nytimes article alleging that the Secretary drafted a resignation letter yesterday and was close to resigning is false,” Tyler Houlton, the spokesman, tweeted. “The Secretary is hard at work today on the President’s security-focused agenda and supporting the men and women of @DHSgov.”
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also weighed in on the issue. “The President is committed to fixing our broken immigration system and our porous borders. We are a country of laws and the president and his administration will enforce them.”
Nielsen released a statement where she says that she shares Trump’s frustration about the border.
“The President is rightly frustrated that existing loopholes and the lack of congressional action have prevented this administration from fully securing the border and protecting the American people. I share his frustration. Border security is the most basic and necessary responsibility of a sovereign nation. These are complex issues and I will continue to direct the Department to do all we can to implement the President’s security-focused agenda,” the statement read.
Nielsen became the head of Homeland Security after President Trump appointed former Nielsen’s boss John Kelly as his chief of staff. Nielsen had been Kelly’s chief of staff at the department and largely picked up where he left off, including the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration agenda.
In recent weeks, the White House position on border security has been on the spotlight as a caravan of Central American migrants made its way through Mexico all the way to the US border in Tijuana.
Nielsen announced that her department will refer any immigrant caught crossing the border illegally for prosecution, even if they may be making a valid asylum claim.
In the past, Mr. Trump tweeted aggressively against the caravan and even singled out members of Congress as responsible for what he called weak border laws.
Trump reprendió a jefa de Seguridad Nacional por seguridad fronteriza
Varios medios informativos informaron que el presidente Donald Trump y la secretaria de Seguridad Nacional, Kirstjen Nielsen, tuvieron una acalorada discusión el miércoles durante una reunión de gabinete respecto a inmigración.
Trump aparentemente estaba furioso con Nielsen, y aunque estaba hablando ante el gabinete completo, Nielsen se sintió especialmente aludida, así informó el New York Times.
Una fuente cercana a la Casa Blanca dijo que el presidente no creía que Nielsen estaba haciendo lo suficiente para asegurar la frontera. Una segunda fuente confirmó que Trump explotó frente al gabinete respecto a la inmigración. La fuente describió las observaciones “enojadas y acaloradas” de Trump como bastante típicas para el presidente sobre el tema.
El New York Times también informó que, después de la discusión, Nielsen redactó una carta de renuncia. Un portavoz del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional negó que Nielsen hubiera amenazado con renunciar.
“El artículo de @nytimes que alega que la Secretaria redactó una carta de renuncia ayer y estuvo a punto de renunciar es falso”, tuiteó Tyler Houlton, el portavoz. “Hoy la Secretaria está trabajando duro en la agenda del Presidente centrada en la seguridad y apoyando a los hombres y mujeres de @DHSgov”.
La secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders, también intervino en el tema. “El presidente se ha comprometido a arreglar nuestro sistema de inmigración roto y nuestras fronteras porosas. Somos un país de leyes y el presidente y su administración las harán cumplir”.
Nielsen publicó una declaración donde dice que comparte la frustración de Trump sobre la frontera.
“El presidente está justificadamente frustrado porque las lagunas existentes y la falta de acción del Congreso han impedido que esta administración asegure completamente la frontera y proteja al pueblo estadounidense. Comparto su frustración. La seguridad fronteriza es la responsabilidad más básica y necesaria de una nación soberana. Estos son asuntos complejos y continuaré ordenando al Departamento que haga todo lo posible para implementar la agenda del Presidente centrada en la seguridad”, se lee en el comunicado.
Nielsen se convirtió en la directora de Seguridad Nacional después de que el presidente Trump nombrara al ex jefe de Nielsen, John Kelly, como su jefe de gabinete. Nielsen había sido jefa de gabinete de Kelly en el departamento y retomó los temas donde él los había dejado, incluida la agresiva agenda de inmigración de la administración Trump.
En las últimas semanas, la posición de la Casa Blanca sobre la seguridad fronteriza estuvo en el centro de atención cuando una caravana de migrantes centroamericanos se abrió paso a través de México hasta la frontera con Estados Unidos en Tijuana.
Nielsen anunció que su departamento remitiría a cualquier inmigrante que atrape cruzando la frontera ilegalmente para su enjuiciamiento, incluso si presentan una solicitud de asilo válida.
En el pasado, Trump tuiteó agresivamente contra la caravana e incluso señaló a miembros del Congreso como responsables de lo que él llamó leyes fronterizas débiles.