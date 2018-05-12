Trump reportedly berated Homeland Security chief over border security

Several news media outlets have reported that President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen got into a heated argument during a Cabinet meeting focused on immigration, on Wednesday.

Trump was apparently furious with Nielsen, and even though he was speaking before the full Cabinet, Nielsen felt singled out, as The New York Times reported.

A source close to the White House said that the president didn’t think she was doing enough to secure the border. A second source confirmed that Trump exploded over immigration in front of the Cabinet. The source described Trump’s “angry and heated” remarks as fairly typical for Trump on the issue.

The New York Times also reported that after the argument, Nielsen drafted a letter of resignation. A Department of Homeland Security spokesman denied that Nielsen had threatened to resign.

“The @nytimes article alleging that the Secretary drafted a resignation letter yesterday and was close to resigning is false,” Tyler Houlton, the spokesman, tweeted. “The Secretary is hard at work today on the President’s security-focused agenda and supporting the men and women of @DHSgov.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also weighed in on the issue. “The President is committed to fixing our broken immigration system and our porous borders. We are a country of laws and the president and his administration will enforce them.”

Nielsen released a statement where she says that she shares Trump’s frustration about the border.

“The President is rightly frustrated that existing loopholes and the lack of congressional action have prevented this administration from fully securing the border and protecting the American people. I share his frustration. Border security is the most basic and necessary responsibility of a sovereign nation. These are complex issues and I will continue to direct the Department to do all we can to implement the President’s security-focused agenda,” the statement read.

Nielsen became the head of Homeland Security after President Trump appointed former Nielsen’s boss John Kelly as his chief of staff. Nielsen had been Kelly’s chief of staff at the department and largely picked up where he left off, including the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration agenda.

In recent weeks, the White House position on border security has been on the spotlight as a caravan of Central American migrants made its way through Mexico all the way to the US border in Tijuana.

Nielsen announced that her department will refer any immigrant caught crossing the border illegally for prosecution, even if they may be making a valid asylum claim.

In the past, Mr. Trump tweeted aggressively against the caravan and even singled out members of Congress as responsible for what he called weak border laws.