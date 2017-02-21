Trump says anti-Semitism is horrible and must stop

WASHINGTON. February 20. US President Donald J. Trump condemned the recent spate of threats made against Jewish centers around the country. Trump said Tuesday that anti-Semitism is “painful and horrible” and “has to stop”.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said to media reporters in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.

According to the JCC Association of North America, 11 Jewish centers on Monday received telephone bomb threats, and a cemetery was attacked in University City in St. Louis, where over 100 graves were vandalized.