Trump says anti-Semitism is horrible and must stop
WASHINGTON. February 20. US President Donald J. Trump condemned the recent spate of threats made against Jewish centers around the country. Trump said Tuesday that anti-Semitism is “painful and horrible” and “has to stop”.
“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said to media reporters in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.
According to the JCC Association of North America, 11 Jewish centers on Monday received telephone bomb threats, and a cemetery was attacked in University City in St. Louis, where over 100 graves were vandalized.
Trump dice que el antisemitismo es horrible y debe parar
WASHINGTON. Febrero 20. El presidente estadounidense, Donald J. Trump, condenó la reciente avalancha de amenazas contra centros judíos en todo el país. Trump dijo el martes que el antisemitismo es “doloroso y horrible” y “tiene que parar”.
“Las amenazas antisemitas que atañen a nuestra comunidad judía y centros comunitarios son horribles y dolorosas, y un triste recordatorio del trabajo que aún debe hacerse para erradicar el odio, los prejuicios y el mal”, dijo Trump a los reporteros de los medios de comunicación en el Museo Nacional de Historia y Cultura Afroamericana en Washington.
Según la Asociación de JCC de América del Norte, 11 centros judíos recibieron amenazas telefónicas y también un cementerio fue atacado en University City de St. Louis, donde más de 100 tumbas fueron vandalizadas.