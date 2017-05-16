Trump says has ‘absolute right’ to share information with Russians

President Donald Trump claimed the authority to reveal information to Russian officials, saying in a pair of tweets Tuesday that he shared “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety” and had “the absolute right” to do so.

Trump was responding to reports Monday that he revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week, putting a source of intelligence on the Islamic State at risk.

But Trump tweeted that he shared the information for “humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

The news reverberated around the world as countries started second-guessing their own intelligence-sharing agreements with the U.S.