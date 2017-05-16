Trump says has ‘absolute right’ to share information with Russians
President Donald Trump claimed the authority to reveal information to Russian officials, saying in a pair of tweets Tuesday that he shared “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety” and had “the absolute right” to do so.
Trump was responding to reports Monday that he revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week, putting a source of intelligence on the Islamic State at risk.
But Trump tweeted that he shared the information for “humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”
The news reverberated around the world as countries started second-guessing their own intelligence-sharing agreements with the U.S.
Trump dice que tiene el ‘derecho absoluto’ para compartir información con Rusia
El Presidente Donald Trump dijo tener la autoridad para revelar información a funcionarios rusos; en un par de tuits el martes dijo que compartió “hechos relacionados con el terrorismo y seguridad en los vuelos” y que tiene “el derecho absoluto” para hacerlo.
Trump respondió a informes este lunes diciendo que reveló información altamente confidencial a funcionarios rusos durante una reunión en la Sala Oval la semana pasada, poniendo en riego una fuente de inteligencia sobre el Estado Islámico.
Pero Trump tuiteó que compartió información por “razones humanitarias, además quiero que Rusia incremente su lucha contra ISIS y el terrorismo”.
La noticia resonó por todo el mundo y países empezaron a cuestionar sus propios tratados de inteligencia con los Estados Unidos.