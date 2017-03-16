Trump says he will overturn immigration veto in Supreme Court
Washington DC, March 15. Donald J. Trump said on Wednesday he will go to the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by a federal judge that blocks his new immigration ban order.
US District Judge Derrick Watson, based in Honolulu, Hawaii, blocked the president’s revised travel ban, which bars the entry into the US of immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees on Wednesday.
During a rally in Nashville, Tennessee. the president said “We’re going to fight this terrible ruling. We’re going to take this as far as we need to, right up to the Supreme Court. We’re going to win and we’re going to keep our citizens safe”.
Trump dice que defenderá su veto de inmigración en la Corte Suprema
Washington DC, Marzo 15. Donald J. Trump dijo el miércoles que irá a la Corte Suprema para revocar un fallo de un juez federal que bloquea su nueva orden de prohibición de inmigración.
El juez de distrito Derrick Watson, con sede en Honolulu, Hawai, bloqueó la prohibición revisada del presidente, prohibiendo la entrada a Estados Unidos de inmigrantes de seis países de mayoría musulmana y de todos los refugiados el miércoles.
Durante un mitin en Nashville, Tennessee. El presidente dijo: “Vamos a luchar contra esta terrible decisión, vamos a llevar esto hasta donde necesitamos, hasta la Corte Suprema, vamos a ganar y vamos a mantener a nuestros ciudadanos seguros”.