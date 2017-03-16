Trump says he will overturn immigration veto in Supreme Court

Washington DC, March 15. Donald J. Trump said on Wednesday he will go to the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by a federal judge that blocks his new immigration ban order.

US District Judge Derrick Watson, based in Honolulu, Hawaii, blocked the president’s revised travel ban, which bars the entry into the US of immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees on Wednesday.

During a rally in Nashville, Tennessee. the president said “We’re going to fight this terrible ruling. We’re going to take this as far as we need to, right up to the Supreme Court. We’re going to win and we’re going to keep our citizens safe”.