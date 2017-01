Trump says Mexico has taken advantage of US

Washington, Jan 27 (efe_epa).- President Donald Trump on Friday accused Mexico of having taken advantage of the United States, pointing to roughly $60 billion annual trade deficits and saying the neighboring country had done little to control the flow of undocumented migrants across the US-Mexico border.

Trump’s remarks come amid a diplomatic spat stemming from his plans to erect a wall spanning the border and his insistence that the Aztec nation pay for it.

“Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!” Trump wrote Friday morning on Twitter.

The tweet came a day after Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a visit to Washington scheduled for next week, a move taken after Trump said the meeting would be pointless if the neighboring country refused to reimburse the US for the cost of the wall.

The price tag for the concrete border barrier has been estimated at between $12 billion and $15 billion.

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Luis Videgaray, who met this week in Washington with Trump administration officials before the diplomatic spat erupted, said Thursday night that as a matter of dignity the country would not agree to pay for the wall.

The controversy heated up further when White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday that the US may levy a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to cover the cost of the wall.

“A tax on US imports of Mexican products is not a way to make Mexico pay for the wall” but rather would force American consumers to foot the bill in the form of higher prices for avocados, washing machines and television sets, Videgaray said in a press conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington.

Trump on Wednesday signed several executive orders affecting immigration, including one that assigns federal funds for the construction of a border wall.

Another executive order mandates that the US Border Patrol end “catch and release,” the practice of sending undocumented migrants back to Mexico without subjecting them to arrest and processing.

Trump also put his signature to an order aimed at denying federal funds to so-called sanctuary cities, where local authorities decline to cooperate with efforts to detain and deport undocumented migrants who have not committed crimes.