Trump says negative polls about immigration ban are fake news

Washington, Feb 6 (efe_epa).- US President Donald Trump said Monday that all those “negative polls” about his controversial immigration ban on all the world’s refugees and on all citizens from seven mostly Islamic countries, are nothing but “fake news.”

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting,” Trump said on his personal Twitter account.

Several recent surveys indicate that most Americans oppose the immigration ban ordered by Trump last Jan. 27, which temporarily blocks entry into the US of refugees from anywhere in the world, and citizens of Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Yemen.

Last Friday, US District Court Judge James Robart provisionally suspended Trump’s executive order to provide sufficient time for an in-depth review of the case.

Saturday night the Trump government requested a court of appeals to restore the immigration ban, an appeal that was denied hours later.

In another tweet posted Monday, Trump seemed to be answering recent comments in the news about the immeasurable influence his chief strategist Steve Bannon wields on him and in the White House.

“I call my own shots…and everyone knows it,” Trump said, and accused “some FAKE NEWS media” of lying about the matter.

Bannon was formerly the head of Breitbart News, an online newscasting platform that became the mouthpiece of nationalism and the US alt-right.

The New York Times went so far as to entitle an op-ed “President Bannon?” while Time magazine called him “The Great Manipulator” for his influence on Trump’s boldest and most controversial decisions.