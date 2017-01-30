Trump signs executive order drastically reducing government regulations
Washington, Jan 30 (efe_epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order designed to drastically reduce regulations imposed by the federal government and establishing that for each new rule imposed, two others must be eliminated.
Moments before signing the order in the Oval Office, Trump explained that the move was designed to “knock out two regulations for every new regulation” imposed by the federal government.
The president signed the measure surrounded by small businessmen, with whom he had met at the White House shortly before, saying “This will be the biggest such act that our country has ever seen. There will be regulation, there will be control, but it will be normalized control.”
With the order, the president is fulfilling one of the key promises he made over the course of his campaign, during which he charged that excessive federal bureaucracy is impeding the country’s economic growth.
In accord with the order issued on Monday, which does not cover certain regulations involving defense and national security, government agencies will have to suggest which regulations they want to have revoked when they are planning to implement a new one.
“We don’t need 97 different rules to take care of one element,” said Trump during his meeting with the small business owners, telling them that “The American Dream is back.”
A week ago, on his first workday in the White House, Trump said that his aim was to “cut regulations by 75 percent. Maybe more, but by (at least) 75 percent.”
At the time, Trump argued that the “problem” with the current regulations is that “you can’t do anything,” specifically citing the case of environmental protection and adding that the matter is “out of control.”
Trump firma una orden ejecutiva que reduce drásticamente las regulaciones gubernamentales
Washington, 30 de enero – El presidente Donald Trump firmó el lunes una orden ejecutiva diseñada para reducir drásticamente las regulaciones impuestas por el gobierno federal y establecer que por cada nueva norma impuesta, otras dos deben ser eliminadas.
Momentos antes de firmar la orden en la Oficina Oval, Trump explicó que la medida fue diseñada para “eliminar dos regulaciones por cada nueva regulación” impuestas por el gobierno federal.
El presidente firmó la medida rodeado de pequeños empresarios, con quienes se había reunido en la Casa Blanca poco antes, diciendo: “Este será el acto más grande que nuestro país haya visto jamás. Habrá regulación, habrá control, pero será un control normalizado. “
Con la orden, el presidente cumple una de las principales promesas que hizo durante su campaña, durante la cual acusó a la burocracia federal excesiva de impedir el crecimiento económico del país.
De acuerdo con la orden emitida el lunes, que no cubre ciertas regulaciones que involucran la defensa y la seguridad nacional, las agencias gubernamentales tendrán que sugerir qué regulaciones quieren revocar cuando están planeando implementar una nueva.
“No necesitamos 97 reglas diferentes para cuidar de un elemento”, dijo Trump durante su reunión con los propietarios de pequeñas empresas, diciéndoles que “The American Dream está de vuelta”.
Hace una semana, en su primer día de trabajo en la Casa Blanca, Trump dijo que su objetivo era “reducir las regulaciones en un 75 por ciento, tal vez más, pero al menos (75 por ciento)”.
En ese momento, Trump argumentó que el “problema” con las regulaciones actuales es que “no se puede hacer nada”, citando específicamente el caso de la protección ambiental y agregando que el asunto está “fuera de control”.