Trump signs new order on visas

March 6. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a revised version of his Jan. 27 executive order banning migrants from predominantly Muslim nations. Among the revisions is the removal of Iraq from the list of targeted nations, which now consists of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

The order comes about a month after federal judges blocked Mr. Trump’s January ban on residents from seven Middle Eastern and African countries. The new order won’t affect people who had previously been issued visas.

The indefinite ban on refugees from Syria also has been reduced to a 120-day ban, requiring review and renewal, the officials said.