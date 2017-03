Trump signs order to start unraveling Obama’s climate legacy

Washington, Mar 28 – President Donald Trump signed an executive order that starts to undo the environmental policies put in place by – and the legacy against climate change of – his predecessor, Barack Obama at the Washington headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday.

A key element in Trump’s executive order,is the eliminations of the requirement that federal government agencies factor the impact on climate change into their planning

Trump’s directive also seeks to reverse Obama’s Clean Power Plan, launched in 2015, which gave states until 2030 to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from electricity by 32 percent, compared with 2005 levels.

Trump declared he will cancel federal government regulations that are “killing jobs” and focus on national energy production.