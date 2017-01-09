Trump slams Meryl Streep for criticizing him, calls her “over-rated”

Washington, Jan 9 (EFE).- US President-elect Donald Trump attacked Meryl Streep Monday and called her one of the most “over-rated” actresses in Hollywood, in response to her speech at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony, in which she harshly criticized the magnate without mentioning his name.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump said on his Twitter account, in which he also called her a “Hillary flunky,” a reference to Democratic ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the November elections.

Trump also denied in his tweets that he had mocked a disabled New York Times reporter, once again accusing the “dishonest” media of saying that he did

At the Golden Globes ceremony Sunday night at which Streep received the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, she made an accusation against Trump in her acceptance speech without ever saying his name.

The actress was talking about a Trump campaign rally where the then-Republican presidential hopeful seemed to mock a disabled Times reporter.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life,” Streep said.

After the gala, in a brief telephone interview with The New York Times, Trump complained that “people keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing.”

He followed that up with a tweet saying he never mocked anyone, just showed the reporter “‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad.”

Wrapping up her criticism of Trump more generally, Streep said “disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

“We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call him on the carpet for every outrage,” she said.