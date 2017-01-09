Trump slams Meryl Streep for criticizing him, calls her “over-rated”
Washington, Jan 9 (EFE).- US President-elect Donald Trump attacked Meryl Streep Monday and called her one of the most “over-rated” actresses in Hollywood, in response to her speech at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony, in which she harshly criticized the magnate without mentioning his name.
“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump said on his Twitter account, in which he also called her a “Hillary flunky,” a reference to Democratic ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the November elections.
Trump also denied in his tweets that he had mocked a disabled New York Times reporter, once again accusing the “dishonest” media of saying that he did
At the Golden Globes ceremony Sunday night at which Streep received the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, she made an accusation against Trump in her acceptance speech without ever saying his name.
The actress was talking about a Trump campaign rally where the then-Republican presidential hopeful seemed to mock a disabled Times reporter.
“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life,” Streep said.
After the gala, in a brief telephone interview with The New York Times, Trump complained that “people keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing.”
He followed that up with a tweet saying he never mocked anyone, just showed the reporter “‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad.”
Wrapping up her criticism of Trump more generally, Streep said “disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”
“We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call him on the carpet for every outrage,” she said.
Trump arremete contra Meryl Streep por criticarlo, la llama “sobrevalorada”
Washington – Enero 9. El presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, atacó a Meryl Streep el lunes y la llamó una de las actrices más “sobrevaloradas” de Hollywood, en respuesta a su discurso en la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro, en la que Criticó severamente al magnate sin mencionar su nombre.
“Meryl Streep, una de las actrices más exageradas de Hollywood, no me conoce pero me atacó anoche en los Globos de Oro”, dijo Trump en su cuenta de Twitter, en la que también la llamó “Hillary flunky”, con referencia a la ex candidata demócrata a Hillary Clinton, a quien derrotó en las elecciones de noviembre.
Trump también negó en sus tweets que se había burlado de un reportero discapacitado del New York Times, acusando nuevamente a los medios de “deshonestos” al decir que lo hizo.
En la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro de la noche del domingo en la que Streep recibió el premio honorario Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, hizo una acusación contra Trump en su discurso de aceptación sin nunca decir su nombre.
La actriz estaba hablando de un mitin de la campaña de Trump, en el que el aspirante presidencial republicano de entonces parecía burlarse de un periodista discapacitado del Times.
“Me rompió el corazón al verlo, y no puedo sacármelo de la cabeza, porque no estaba en una película, sino en la vida real”, dijo Streep.
Después de la gala, en una breve entrevista telefónica con The New York Times, Trump se quejó de que “la gente sigue diciendo que pretendía burlarse de la discapacidad del periodista, como si Meryl Streep y otros pudieran leer mi mente, y yo no hice nada”.
Lo siguió con un tweet diciendo que nunca se burló de nadie, sólo mostró al reportero “‘groveling’ cuando cambió totalmente una historia de 16 años que había escrito con el fin de hacerme quedar mal”.
Streep dijo que “el irrespeto invita a la falta de respeto, la violencia incita a la violencia, y cuando los poderosos usan su posición para intimidar a los demás, todos perdemos”.
“Necesitamos que la prensa defienda y saque a la luz todas las historias, que hagan que los poderosos respondan de sus actos”, dijo.