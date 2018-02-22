Trump Suggests Arming Teachers as A Solution to Increase School Safety

Washington – President Donald Trump, after listening to a series of emotional stories and pleas to enhance school safety at the White House Wednesday, floated the idea of arming teachers and school staff, an idea that was met with support from many of the attendees.
“If you had a teacher who was adept with the firearm, they could end the attack very quickly,” he said, stating that schools could arm up to 20% of their teachers to stop “maniacs” who may try and attack them.
“This would be obviously only for people who were very adept at handling a gun, and it would be, it’s called concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them. They’d go for special training and they would be there, and you would no longer have a gun-free zone,” Trump said. “Gun-free zone to a maniac — because they’re all cowards — a gun-free zone is ‘let’s go in and let’s attack because bullets aren’t coming back at us.’ ”
The comment came during a White House listening session marked by poignant testimony from students and parents affected by school shootings. Trump offered some solutions, calling for more mental institutions and hospitals in addition to the idea of arming teachers.
“I’m not here to debate, but I lost my sister. And like Mr. President said, if you could find 20%b of maybe retired law enforcement officers, or a teacher who could go through discreet training to carry a firearm around his waist, it could’ve been a very different situation,” Hunter Pollack, one of Meadow Pollack’s brothers, said. “We need more security, we need more firearms on campus, we need better background checks, and we need to study more on mental health.”
Fred Abt, father of Parkland shooting survivor Carson Abt, said he had discussed with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over lunch that rather than waiting for first responders to arrive, it would be more efficient to have firearms locked on school campuses.
“One possible solution, which may not be very popular, would be to have people in the school, teachers, administrators who have volunteered to have a firearm safely locked in the classroom who are given training throughout the year,” he said. “There are plenty of teachers who are already licensed to carry firearms, have them raise their hands to volunteer for the training, and when something like this starts, the first responders are already on campus.”
But not all agreed with that approach.
Nicole Hockley, whose six-year-old son was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, took the microphone and told Trump she would rather arm teachers with ways to prevent shootings in the first place rather than with a firearm.
“Let’s talk about prevention,” Hockley said. “There is so much we can do to help this person before we reach this point.”
But many others embraced the President’s idea.
Andrew Pollack, a father of one of the 17 victims who died in last week’s Florida shooting, said he was speaking Wednesday because his daughter couldn’t.
Trump sugiere armar a maestros como una solución para aumentar la seguridad escolar
Washington – El presidente Donald Trump, después de escuchar una serie de historias emocionales y súplicas para mejorar la seguridad escolar en la Casa Blanca el miércoles, expresó la idea de armar a los maestros y al personal escolar, una idea que fue recibida con el apoyo de muchos de los asistentes.
“Si tuvieras un maestro que fuera hábil con un arma de fuego, podrían terminar el ataque muy rápidamente”, dijo afirmando que las escuelas podrían armar hasta al 20% de sus maestros para detener a los “maníacos” que pueden intentar atacarlos.
“Esto sería obviamente solo para personas que sean muy hábiles en el manejo de un arma de fuego, y sería, lo que se llama portación oculta, donde un maestro tendría una pistola oculta. Ellos irían a un entrenamiento especial y estarían allí, y ya no tendrías una zona libre de armas “, dijo Trump. “Zona libre de armas para un maníaco, porque todos son cobardes, una zona libre de armas es ‘entremos y ataquemos porque las balas no regresan a nosotros’. ”
El comentario se produjo durante una audiencia en la Casa Blanca, marcada por el conmovedor testimonio de estudiantes y padres afectados por tiroteos escolares. Trump ofreció algunas soluciones, llamando a más instituciones mentales y hospitales, además de la idea de armar a los profesores.
“No estoy aquí para debatir, pero perdí a mi hermana. Y como el Sr. presidente dijo, si pudiera encontrar un 20% de oficiales de la ley quizás retirados, o un maestro que podría pasar por un entrenamiento discreto para portar un arma de fuego alrededor su cintura, podría haber sido una situación muy diferente “, dijo Hunter Pollack, uno de los hermanos de Meadow Pollack. “Necesitamos más seguridad, necesitamos más armas de fuego en el campus, necesitamos mejores controles de antecedentes, y tenemos que estudiar más sobre salud mental”.
Fred Abt, padre del sobreviviente del tiroteo de Parkland, Carson Abt, dijo que había discutido con la secretaria de Educación Betsy DeVos durante el almuerzo que, en lugar de esperar a que llegaran los primeros en responder, sería más eficiente tener armas de fuego bajo llave en los campus escolares.
“Una posible solución, que puede no ser muy popular, sería tener personas en la escuela, maestros, administradores que se ofrezcan voluntariamente para tener un arma de fuego bajo llave de manera segura en el aula y que reciben capacitación durante todo el año. Hay muchos maestros que ya tienen licencia para portar armas de fuego, pídanles que levanten la mano para ofrecerse como voluntarios para el entrenamiento, y cuando comience algo como esto, los primeros en responder ya estarán en el campus”.
Pero no todos estuvieron de acuerdo con ese enfoque.
Nicole Hockley, cuyo hijo de seis años murió en el tiroteo en la primaria Sandy Hook en 2012, tomó el micrófono y le dijo a Trump que preferiría armar a los docentes de otras formas para prevenir los tiroteos en lugar de usar un arma de fuego.
“Hablemos de prevención”, dijo Hockley. “Hay mucho que podemos hacer para ayudar a esta persona antes de que llegue a este punto”.
Pero muchos otros abrazaron la idea del presidente.
Andrew Pollack, padre de una de las 17 víctimas que murieron en los tiroteos de la semana pasada en Florida, dijo que hablaba el miércoles porque su hija no podía hacerlo.