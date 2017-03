Trump surprises students visiting White House

March 7. President Donald Trump surprised a group of students, visiting the White House on Tuesday, which reopened to the public for the first time since the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

Most of the visitors were fifth-grade students from a Christian school in Birmingham, Alabama.

The president invited Jack Cornish, 10, to approach him, hugged him and had photos taken with the boy.

“Work hard, all of you, work hard,” Trump told the students.