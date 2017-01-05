Trump team denies alleged reforms of US intelligence agencies
New York, Jan 5 (EFE).- The presidential transition team on Thursday emphatically denied that President-elect Donald Trump intends to restructure the country’s intelligence services, as reported on Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal.
The daily said, according to officials familiar with those supposed plans, that Trump wants to restructure the CIA and reduce the number of people working at the central headquarters and, at the same time, strengthen the number of agents on the ground around the world.
In addition, the Journal reported, Trump thinks that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which coordinates and supervises actions throughout the military and civilian intelligence and espionage services, has more resources than necessary and is also politicized.
In his daily telephone contact with reporters, presidential transition team spokesman Sean Spicer called that report “100 percent false,” adding – in unusually emphatic terms for such a telephone briefing with reporters – that “There is no truth to this idea of restructuring the intelligence community infrastructure.”
“All transition activities are for information-gathering purposes and all discussions are tentative. The president-elect’s top priority is to ensure the safety of the American people and the security of the nation and he is committed to finding the best and most effective ways to do it,” said Spicer, who will become White House press secretary when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
In assorted Twitter posts, Trump has expressed skepticism about the work of the US intelligence services who came to the conclusion that Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, are behind cyberespionage activities that unfolded during the US presidential election campaign.
Trump is slated to receive an intelligence briefing on the issue on Friday in New York at a meeting to be attended by the heads of the CIA, the FBI and the ODNI.
The president-elect has designated Mike Pompeo to be the future CIA director, but he has not announced who he will nominate to head the OCDI.
Equipo de Trump niega presuntas reformas de agencias de inteligencia estadounidenses
NUEVA YORK, ENERO 5 – El equipo presidencial de transición negó el jueves que el presidente electo Donald Trump tenga la intención de reestructurar los servicios de inteligencia del país, según informó el miércoles The Wall Street Journal.
El diario dijo, según funcionarios familiarizados con esos supuestos planes, que Trump quiere reestructurar la CIA y reducir el número de personas que trabajan en la sede central y, al mismo tiempo, fortalecer el número de agentes en el terreno en todo el mundo.
Además, Trump cree que la Oficina del Director de Inteligencia Nacional (ODNI), que coordina y supervisa las acciones a través de los servicios de inteligencia y espionaje militares y civiles, tiene más recursos de los necesarios y también está politizada.
En su contacto telefónico diario con los reporteros, el portavoz del equipo de transición presidencial, Sean Spicer, calificó ese informe de “100 por ciento falso”, agregando – en términos inusualmente enfáticos a tal información telefónica con periodistas – que “No hay verdad en esta idea de reestructurar la infraestructura de inteligencia”.
“Todas las actividades de transición son para propósitos de recolección de información y todas las discusiones son provisionales. La máxima prioridad del presidente electo es asegurar la seguridad del pueblo estadounidense y la seguridad de la nación y él está comprometido con encontrar las mejores y más efectivas formas de hacerlo”, dijo Spicer, quien se convertirá en secretario de prensa de la Casa Blanca cuando Trump asuma el cargo el 20 de enero.
Trump ha expresado escepticismo sobre el trabajo de los servicios de inteligencia estadounidenses que llegaron a la conclusión de que Rusia y su presidente, Vladimir Putin, están detrás de actividades de ciberespionaje que se desarrollaron durante la campaña presidencial de Estados Unidos.
Trump está programado para recibir una reunión de inteligencia sobre el tema el viernes en Nueva York en una reunión a la que asistirán los jefes de la CIA, el FBI y el ODNI. El presidente electo ha designado a Mike Pompeo como el futuro director de la CIA, pero no ha anunciado quién va a nominar para dirigir el OCDI.