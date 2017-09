Trump to Scrap DACA Program Following 6-Month Delay, Sources Report

Washington, D.C. September 4 — President Donald Trump plans to end an Obama-era program that provides work permits for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children, according to sources cited in reports by The Associated Press, Reuters and Politico published Sunday. The president intends to delay the program’s death for six months so as to provide Congress the opportunity to “devise legislation to replace it,” according to Reuters. Both reports cited unnamed sources. Attorneys general from several states were pressuring the president to reach a verdict by September 5.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program ensures the work permits of almost 800,000 undocumented immigrants — commonly known as “Dreamers.” Under the program’s protection, the young men and women in question are sheltered from deportation.

Trump’s stance on the issue has been murky. During his campaign, the president slammed the program as “illegal amnesty.”

Once in office, however, the president seemed to offer reassurance to those the program protects. In an interview with The Associated Press, he said the young immigrants in question could “rest easy.”

“Dreamers” across the country have since been waiting apprehensively for Trump’s call. He was not expected to announce a decision until Tuesday.

In anticipation of the announcement, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan urged President Donald Trump Friday not to cancel the program. The Republican leader was joined by Senator Orrin Hatch — also a Republican.