Trump to seek investigation into alleged voter fraud

Washington, Jan 25 (efe_epa).- The president of the United States said Wednesday he would seek an investigation into purported fraud in the Nov. 8 elections, a thus-far unsubstantiated allegation that has placed him at odds with other prominent Republican Party figures.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time),” Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

“Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” he added.

In recent days, Trump has alleged that between 3-5 million people voted illegally in the general election, in which his Democratic Party rival, Hillary Clinton, won the popular vote by a roughly 2.8-million-ballot margin.

Trump, however, won the all-important Electoral College vote by a tally of 304-227.

Trump predicted in the lead-up to Election Day that the contest would be marred by the votes of millions of undocumented migrants and other instances of fraud, including people voting in the name of deceased citizens or casting a ballot in two or more states.

Senior Republican Party leaders, including the speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, have criticized Trump’s allegations.