Trump to seek investigation into alleged voter fraud
Washington, Jan 25 (efe_epa).- The president of the United States said Wednesday he would seek an investigation into purported fraud in the Nov. 8 elections, a thus-far unsubstantiated allegation that has placed him at odds with other prominent Republican Party figures.
“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time),” Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account.
“Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” he added.
In recent days, Trump has alleged that between 3-5 million people voted illegally in the general election, in which his Democratic Party rival, Hillary Clinton, won the popular vote by a roughly 2.8-million-ballot margin.
Trump, however, won the all-important Electoral College vote by a tally of 304-227.
Trump predicted in the lead-up to Election Day that the contest would be marred by the votes of millions of undocumented migrants and other instances of fraud, including people voting in the name of deceased citizens or casting a ballot in two or more states.
Senior Republican Party leaders, including the speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, have criticized Trump’s allegations.
Trump buscará una investigación sobre el supuesto fraude electoral
WASHINGTON – El presidente de los Estados Unidos dijo el miércoles que buscará una investigación sobre el supuesto fraude en las elecciones del 8 de noviembre, una acusación sin fundamento que le ha puesto en desacuerdo con otras prominentes figuras del Partido Republicano .
“Voy a pedir una investigación importante sobre el fraude de votantes, incluidos los registrados para votar en dos estados, los que son ilegales e incluso, los registrados a votar que están muertos (y muchos por un largo tiempo)”, escribió Donald Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
“Dependiendo de los resultados, vamos a fortalecer los procedimientos de votación!” Añadió.
En los últimos días, Trump ha alegado que entre 3 y 5 millones de personas votaron ilegalmente en las elecciones generales, en las que su rival del Partido Demócrata, Hillary Clinton, ganó el voto popular con un margen de voto de aproximadamente 2,8 millones de votos.
Trump, sin embargo, ganó la votación electoral del colegio electoral, con un récord de 304-227.
Trump predijo en el período previo al Día de las Elecciones, que el concurso se vería afectado por los votos de millones de inmigrantes indocumentados y otros casos de fraude, incluyendo votantes en nombre de ciudadanos fallecidos o votando en dos o más estados.
Los líderes del Partido Republicano, incluyendo el presidente de la Cámara de Representantes, Paul Ryan, han criticado las acusaciones de Trump.