Trump to use Twitter with same gusto in Oval Office, spokesman says
Washington (EFE).- President-elect Donald Trump will continue using Twitter with the same gusto he has displayed to date because his tweets get “results,” the mogul’s future press secretary, Sean Spicer, said Sunday.
Spicer told ABC that the president-elect did not need to have his comments filtered through the “mainstream media.”
“You know, with all due respect, I think it freaks the mainstream media out that he has this following of over 45-plus million people that follow him on social media, that he can have a direct conversation. He doesn’t have to have it funneled through the media,” Spicer said.
Trump’s Twitter account, specifically, has more tan 18 million followers.
The future press secretary’s remarks contrast with those of Trump himself in his first interview after winning the Nov. 8 election, when he said that he would limit his use of Twitter and promised, instead of using it, to comport himself in a more prudent manner.
“I’m going to be very restrained, if I use it at all, I’m going to be very restrained. I find it tremendous. It’s a modern form of communication,” he said at the time.
However, the magnate has not appeared to curtail his tweets and in December remarked on the social network that the United States should “strengthen and expand” its nuclear capacity until “the world comes to its senses regarding nukes,” a comment that drew much criticism because of fears that such a course of action would spark a nuclear arms race.
He also tweeted about the UN that “The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”
His UN comment came after the Security Council on Dec. 23 decided to demand that Israel stop establishing settlements on Palestinian territory, a decision the US allowed by refusing to veto it.
Trump utilizará Twitter con el mismo entusiasmo desde la oficina Oval, dice su portavoz
El presidente electo, Donald Trump, continuará usando Twitter con el mismo entusiasmo que ha mostrado hasta la fecha porque sus tweets obtienen “resultados”, dijo el domingo el futuro secretario de prensa del magnate, Sean Spicer.
Spicer le dijo a ABC que el presidente electo no necesitaba que sus comentarios fueran filtrados a través de los “principales medios de comunicación”. “Sabes, con el debido respeto, creo que es una locura para los principales medios de comunicación que él cuente con más de 45 millones de personas que lo siguen en las redes sociales, que él puede tener una conversación directa con ellos.
Lo han canalizado a través de los medios de comunicación”, dijo Spicer. La cuenta de Trump en Twitter, específicamente, tiene más 18 millones de seguidores.
Las declaraciones del futuro secretario de prensa contrastan con las del propio Trump en su primera entrevista después de ganar las elecciones del 8 de noviembre, cuando dijo que limitaría su uso de Twitter y prometió, en lugar de usarlo, comportarse de una manera más prudente.
“Voy a ser muy restringido, si lo utilizo en absoluto, voy a ser muy restringido, lo encuentro tremendo, es una forma moderna de comunicación”, dijo en ese momento.
Sin embargo, el magnate no ha aparecido para restringir sus tweets y en diciembre comentó en la red social que Estados Unidos debería “fortalecer y expandir” su capacidad nuclear hasta que “el mundo recapacite con respecto a las armas nucleares”, un comentario que atrajo muchas críticas debido a los temores de que tal curso de acción provocaría una carrera armamentista nuclear.
Él también twitteó acerca de la ONU que “Las Naciones Unidas tiene un gran potencial, pero en este momento es sólo un club para que la gente se reúna, hablar y pasar un buen rato. El comentario de la ONU se produjo luego de que el Consejo de Seguridad decidió exigir que Israel dejara de establecer asentamientos en territorio palestino, decisión que los Estados Unidos permitieron al negarse a vetarla.