Trump: We Cannot Aid Puerto Rico ‘Forever’

Washington, D.C. October 12 — President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that Puerto Rico is going to have to shoulder more responsibility for recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria, saying the federal government’s emergency responders can’t stay there “forever.”
His comments — in which he also blamed the beleaguered island for a financial crisis “largely of their own making” and infrastructure that was a “disaster” before the hurricane — come as Puerto Rico still reels from a lack of electricity, public health access and a rising death toll.
He wrote in two separate tweets, “‘Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making.’ says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of……..accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend…”
He continued in a third tweet: “We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!”
Trump’s tweets come nearly three weeks after the hurricane, as the vast majority of the island remains without power and the death toll from the storm has risen to 45, authorities said.
At least 113 people remain unaccounted for, according to Karixia Ortiz, a spokeswoman for Puerto Rico’s Department of Public Safety.
The House will vote Thursday on a disaster relief bill following a series of devastating hurricanes and massive wildfires that have ravished parts of the United States.
While the Trump administration requested $29 billion in supplemental spending last week, it asked for additional resources Tuesday night, including $4.9 billion to specifically to fund a loan program that Puerto Rico can use to address basic functions like infrastructure needs.
The bill stood at $36.5 billion as of Wednesday afternoon.
Trump: No podemos ayudar a Puerto Rico ‘para siempre’
Washington, D.C. 12 de octubre – El presidente Donald Trump sugirió el jueves que Puerto Rico tendrá que asumir más responsabilidad por los esfuerzos de recuperación del huracán María, diciendo que los socorristas del gobierno federal no pueden permanecer allí “para siempre”.
Sus comentarios – en los que también culpó a la asediada isla por una crisis financiera “en gran medida de su propia fabricación” y la infraestructura que fue un “desastre” antes del huracán – llegan mientras Puerto Rico todavía tiene falta de electricidad, acceso a salud pública y un creciente número de muertos.
Trump escribió en dos tweets separados, “‘Puerto Rico sobrevivió a los huracanes, ahora una crisis financiera se cierne en gran parte por su culpa.’ Sharyl Attkisson dice .Una total falta de… responsabilidad dice el gobernador. La electricidad y toda la infraestructura era un desastre antes de los huracanes. El Congreso decidirá cuánto gastar… “.
Él continuó en un tercer tweet: “No podemos mantener a FEMA, los militares y los equipos de emergencias, que han sido increíbles (en las circunstancias más difíciles) en P.R. para siempre!”
Los tweets de Trump llegan casi tres semanas después del huracán, ya que la gran mayoría de la isla permanece sin electricidad y el número de muertos por la tormenta se ha elevado a 45, reportan las autoridades.
Al menos 113 personas siguen desaparecidas, según Karixia Ortiz, una portavoz del Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Puerto Rico.
La Cámara de Representantes votará el jueves en un proyecto de ley de socorro después de una serie de devastadores huracanes e incendios forestales que han devastado partes de Estados Unidos.
Mientras que la administración de Trump pidió $29 mil millones en gastos suplementarios la semana pasada, pidió recursos adicionales el martes por la noche, incluyendo $4,9 mil millones específicamente para financiar un programa de préstamos que Puerto Rico puede usar para atender funciones básicas como las necesidades de infraestructura.
La factura ascendía a 36,500 millones de dólares desde el miércoles por la tarde.