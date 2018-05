Trump welcomes U.S. prisoners released by North Korea

President Donald Trump welcomed the three American prisoners released by North Korea at Joint Base Andrews near Washington early Thursday morning.

Trump and his wife, Melania, boarded the plane for about five minutes before the three men stepped out, shaking hands with the president and waving to the media.

Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un for releasing the prisoners. “Frankly, we didn’t think it was going to happen and it did. We’re starting off on a new footing. This is a wonderful thing that he released the folks early.”

The three American men released by North Korea are Korean-American missionary Kim Dong-chul, detained in 2015 and sentenced in 2016 to 10 years’ hard labor; Kim Sang-duk, known as Tony Kim, who taught at the foreign-funded Pyongyang University of Science and Technology before he was arrested in 2017; and Kim Hat-song, who also taught that at the university and was detained last year.

They appeared to be in good health but were taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

The release of the American men comes ahead of a Trump-Kim summit that sources close to the White House say it will take place in Singapore.

The trio thanked Trump and other officials for bringing them home. “We thank God, and all our families and friends who prayed for us and for our return,” the men said through a statement.