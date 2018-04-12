Trump’s “nice and new and ‘smart’” missiles tweet caught White House off guard

When President Donald Trump tweeted that U.S. missiles would target Syria, White House officials had yet to make a determination regarding the situation in the Western Asian country and what measures they would take in coordination with their allies.

On Wednesday early morning, Mr. Trump tweeted: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

Trump was referring to a chemical attack in a rebel-held area of Syria that was reported by White Helmets, a volunteer relief organization in Syria, who said that the attack during the weekend left at least 40 people dead.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, said later during the day that “final decisions haven’t been made yet.” She tried to undercut the president’s assurance of an air strike on Syria by stating that, “the president has a number of options at his disposal and all of those options remain on the table.”

Trump’s tweeting on a matter before an official announcement by the White House has been made is not something new, but it is something that he had vowed never to do regarding Syria. The president had criticized the Obama administration for announcing their military plans. In a 2013 tweet, he said: “Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can’t we just be quiet, and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise?”

The president announced earlier in the week that he had canceled his scheduled trip to Latin America to focus on the situation in Syria, and vice-president Mike Pence would attend in his stead. Talks with key allies Great Britain and France continue as Western powers debate their options dealing with dictator Bashar al-Assad and his close ally, Vladimir Putin.