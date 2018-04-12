Trump’s “nice and new and ‘smart’” missiles tweet caught White House off guard

When President Donald Trump tweeted that U.S. missiles would target Syria, White House officials had yet to make a determination regarding the situation in the Western Asian country and what measures they would take in coordination with their allies.
On Wednesday early morning, Mr. Trump tweeted: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”
Trump was referring to a chemical attack in a rebel-held area of Syria that was reported by White Helmets, a volunteer relief organization in Syria, who said that the attack during the weekend left at least 40 people dead.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, said later during the day that “final decisions haven’t been made yet.” She tried to undercut the president’s assurance of an air strike on Syria by stating that, “the president has a number of options at his disposal and all of those options remain on the table.”
Trump’s tweeting on a matter before an official announcement by the White House has been made is not something new, but it is something that he had vowed never to do regarding Syria. The president had criticized the Obama administration for announcing their military plans. In a 2013 tweet, he said: “Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can’t we just be quiet, and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise?”
The president announced earlier in the week that he had canceled his scheduled trip to Latin America to focus on the situation in Syria, and vice-president Mike Pence would attend in his stead. Talks with key allies Great Britain and France continue as Western powers debate their options dealing with dictator Bashar al-Assad and his close ally, Vladimir Putin.
Tweet de Trump sobre misiles “nuevos e inteligentes” toma desprevenida a la Casa Blanca
Cuando el presidente Donald Trump tuiteó que los misiles de EE. UU. atacarían Siria, los funcionarios de la Casa Blanca aún no tomaban una determinación con respecto a la situación del país de Asia occidental y qué medidas tomarían en coordinación con sus aliados.
El miércoles a primera hora de la mañana, el Sr. Trump tuiteó: “Rusia se compromete a derribar todos y cada uno de los misiles disparados contra Siria. ¡Prepárense, Rusia, porque serán nuevos e ‘inteligentes’! ¡No deberían ser socios de un Animal que mata con gases, que mata a su gente y lo disfruta!”.
Trump se refería a un ataque químico en un área controlada por rebeldes en Siria, que fue reportado por White Helmets, una organización de ayuda voluntaria en Siria, que dijo que el ataque durante el fin de semana dejó al menos 40 personas muertas.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, la secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca, dijo más tarde en el día que “las decisiones finales aún no se han tomado”. Intentó socavar la seguridad del presidente de un ataque aéreo contra Siria al afirmar que “el presidente tiene un número de opciones a su disposición y todas esas opciones permanecen sobre la mesa”.
Los tweets de Trump sobre algún asunto antes de que se haya hecho un anuncio oficial por parte de la Casa Blanca no es algo nuevo, pero es algo que juró que nunca haría con respecto a Siria. El presidente había criticado al gobierno de Obama por anunciar sus planes militares. En un tweet de 2013, dijo: “¿Por qué seguimos anunciando cuando vamos a atacar a Siria? ¿Por qué no podemos simplemente callarnos y, si atacamos en absoluto, pillarlos por sorpresa?”.
El presidente anunció a principios de semana que había cancelado su viaje programado a América Latina para enfocarse en la situación en Siria, y que el vicepresidente Mike Pence asistiría en su lugar. Conversaciones con los aliados clave, Gran Bretaña y Francia, continúan mientras las potencias occidentales debaten sus opciones para tratar con el dictador Bashar al-Assad y su aliado cercano, Vladimir Putin.